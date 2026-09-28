Thác Bà Hydropower to pay first 2026 dividend of 10%

HÀ NỘI — Thác Bà Hydropower Joint Stock Company (TBC) plans to pay a first interim cash dividend for 2026 at a rate of 10 per cent, or VNĐ1,000 per share, with payment scheduled for October 30, the company said.

The record date for shareholders entitled to receive the dividend is October 15, with October 14 set as the ex-dividend date.

With more than 63.5 million shares outstanding, TBC is expected to spend about VNĐ63.5 billion (US$2.4 million) on the dividend payment.

REE Energy Co, Ltd, TBC's parent company, currently holds 38 million shares, equivalent to a 60 per cent stake. Electricity Generation Corporation 3 (EVNGENCO3) owns more than 19 million shares, or a 30 per cent stake.

Under the planned dividend payment, REE Energy is expected to receive more than VNĐ38 billion, while EVNGENCO3 would receive more than VNĐ19 billion.

The two major shareholders would receive more than VNĐ57 billion in total, accounting for the majority of TBC's planned dividend payout.

In the first six months of 2026, TBC recorded revenue of VNĐ289 billion, up 13 per cent year-on-year. Gross profit rose 19 per cent to VNĐ193 billion, while financial income more than doubled to over VNĐ6 billion.

General and administrative expenses increased 14 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ30.5 billion.

Profit from associates reached more than VNĐ10 billion, nearly doubling from the same period last year. Other profit also rose 96 per cent to VNĐ2.4 billion.

As a result, TBC posted net profit of VNĐ122 billion in the first half of 2026, up 36 per cent year-on-year.