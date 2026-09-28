Masan honoured at IR Awards 2026

HCM CITY — Masan Group Corporation (MSN) recently received the award for Non-Financial Large Cap Financial Institutions' Best Assessment at the IR Awards 2026, reflecting the company's shift from scale expansion toward profitable growth, cash generation and deleveraging.

Winners were selected through confidential scoring by investment funds, securities firms and research houses across seven groups of criteria, spanning information disclosure, corporate governance and investor engagement.

The award recognises Masan's regular dialogue with the market through Community Day, investor meetings and bilingual reporting, alongside a marked improvement in business performance.

In the first eight months of 2026, the company’s net revenue reached VNĐ77 trillion (roughly US$3 billion), up 52 per cent year-on-year, while net profit after tax before minority interests rose to VNĐ8.5 trillion, roughly 2.2 times the figure for the same period last year.

On the back of these results, management has proposed lifting the 2026 revenue target to VNĐ98 trillion to VNĐ105 trillion, 5 per cent to 7 per cent above the plan approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

According to MSN, its growth is driven by two complementary platforms: the Consumer Operating System (cOS) and Masan High-Tech Materials (MSR).

Over the eight-month period, the Consumer Operating System generated net revenue of VNĐ56.12 trillion, up 19 per cent, with balanced contributions from WinCommerce, Masan Consumer (MCH), Masan MEATLife and Phuc Long.

At MCH, the premiumisation strategy continued to lift flagship brands such as CHIN-SU, Nam Ngu and Omachi, while the personal care, home care and international segments maintained double-digit growth.

WinCommerce revenue rose 27 per cent, with 796 net new stores opened (including 618 WinMart+ Rural stores), around 70 per cent of them in northern Việt Nam.

Masan High-Tech Materials (MSR) posted net revenue of VNĐ21 trillion, 5.1 times the prior-year level, supported by higher output, deep-processed products and sustained high APT tungsten prices.

MSR also announced the sale of a 4.99 per cent stake to Elmet Group, its partner of more than 12 years, at an equity valuation of US$2.5 billion.

The transaction is accompanied by a commercial agreement of more than eight years for approximately 1,250 tonnes of WO₃ equivalent per year, worth an estimated $1.5 billion in gross revenue at current prices.

The agreement improves MSR's revenue visibility and provides an additional benchmark for its enterprise value.

​From scale-driven growth to sustainable cash generation

Behind the headline numbers is a strategic pivot away from a phase focused on scale expansion toward a growth model that generates cash for reinvestment, debt reduction and long-term shareholder value.

Masan is targeting operating cash flow of around $500 million in 2026, rising to between $700 million and $1 billion by 2030. Delivering on this goal will depend on sustaining profitable growth, improving capital efficiency and converting earnings into real cash flow.

The Consumer Operating System sits at the heart of this strategy. By linking brands, retail networks and consumer data, it allows Masan to meet everyday needs at scale, bring new products to market faster and make the most of its existing distribution network.

Meanwhile, improving results at MSR add a further source of profit and cash flow. Parallel growth across the consumer and strategic materials platforms is helping Masan strengthen both its business scale and its financial foundation.

The significance of the IR Awards 2026 therefore extends beyond an investor relations accolade. The award comes as Masan Group demonstrates consistency between its stated strategy and actual performance: rising revenue, improving profitability, lower leverage and an increasingly clear cash flow outlook.

This gives the company a solid basis to reinforce long-term market confidence through transparent disclosure, disciplined capital allocation and measurable results.