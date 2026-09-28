Techcombank marks 33 years with a celebration of art and culture

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam enters a new phase of development, culture and the arts are gaining recognition as important national resources, closely linked to economic and social progress and human development.

Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture identifies investment in culture and the arts as an investment in the country’s sustainable development and future. November 24 has also been designated Vietnamese Culture Day for the first time in 2026.

Against this backdrop, Techcombank and its ecosystem are marking 33 years of development with a series of activities from September 25 to October 3, using art as a means of celebrating their journey and sharing cultural values with the community.

At the bank’s headquarters at No 6 Quang Trung Street, visitors can explore Vietnamese cultural heritage through painting, calligraphy, sculpture, floral arrangements and cuisine.

Ink paintings by Venerable Viên Minh create a contemplative atmosphere, while calligraphy by Venerable Giới Đức highlights the beauty of written characters and spiritual reflection. A collection of zodiac paintings by late artist Nguyễn Tư Nghiêm offers a modern interpretation of familiar folk traditions.

Sculptures by late artist Lê Công Thành bring art into everyday working and living spaces, while ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, introduces another perspective on beauty through composition, balance and the use of space.

The exhibition also engages visitors’ other senses, with autumn tea from Hà Giang and seasonal cốm (young green rice) and traditional delicacies prepared by artisans from Mellow Six. Together, these elements create an experience that extends beyond visual appreciation to include flavours, aromas and conversations.

Art Talk brings artists and audiences together

A highlight of the anniversary programme is the second Art Talk, continuing the ecosystem’s initiative to bring art closer to everyday life through dialogue and direct engagement.

The event brings together nearly 20 leading Vietnamese artists and cultural figures, including Venerable Thích Chân Tính, painters Nguyễn Kim Thái, Nguyễn Thu Giang, Đặng Xuân Hòa, Trần Hải Minh, Lê Trọng Lân, Hà Trí Hiếu and Trần Lưu Mỹ, as well as art critics Trần Huy Mẫn and Trần Anh Minh and Associate Professor Đỗ Lai Thúy.

More than 200 employees from the Techcombank ecosystem attended the discussion, which explored the relationship between art and daily life, the interaction between artworks and audiences, and the ways artistic expression can foster cultural appreciation and human connection.

Painter Trần Hải Minh said he was deeply moved by the exhibition, describing it as an inspiring space that demonstrated appreciation for cultural values.

“Art is a way of telling stories through emotions, connecting people and spreading beautiful things,” he said. He also praised the role of Madame Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy and the Techcombank ecosystem in preserving and promoting Vietnamese artworks, saying such efforts helped safeguard cultural heritage and bring art into contemporary life.

Building a brand through cultural engagement

Over more than three decades, Techcombank has pursued a development strategy focused on creating value for customers and contributing to society. Its anniversary programme reflects an effort to extend that approach beyond products and services to include customer experiences, community engagement and cultural activities.

Thái Minh Diễm Tú, Techcombank’s Chief Marketing Officer, said cultural and artistic development was both a national priority and a resource for creating brand value.

“The exhibition marking the 33rd anniversary of Techcombank and its ecosystem not only celebrates the value of art but also reflects our 33-year journey of creating value, developing and nurturing the aspiration for creativity while continuously striving for higher standards,” she said.

She added that the bank and its ecosystem valued art and continued to foster a corporate culture built on integrity, creativity and a commitment to serving society, with the aim of creating a brand that people could connect with and appreciate.

The exhibition and Art Talk are part of the ecosystem’s broader efforts to preserve cultural heritage, encourage creativity and create meaningful experiences that connect people.

The anniversary programme will continue through October 3, offering opportunities for employees and visitors to engage with art in different forms, from painting and sculpture to calligraphy, floral arrangements and traditional cuisine.

Through these activities, Techcombank aims to highlight a broader understanding of value creation: not only introducing new ideas and experiences, but also appreciating, connecting and enriching existing cultural values.