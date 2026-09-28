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Home Politics & Law

Chief legislator chairs meeting of NA Party Committee’s standing board

September 28, 2026 - 20:30
The meeting approved a plan to develop the project on reviewing the 2013 Constitution and studying and proposing comprehensive amendments to the Constitution.
National Assembly (NA) President Trần Thanh Mẫn chairs a meeting of the NA Party Committee’s standing board to discuss personnel work and several other important matters. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) President Trần Thanh Mẫn, who is also Secretary of the NA Party Committee, on Monday chaired a meeting of the standing board of the committee to discuss personnel work and several other important matters.

The standing board discussed the number of deputy heads of departments under the NA’s Council of Ethnic Affairs, committees, and Office, as well as advisory agencies of the Party Committee; personnel-related policies; and the supplementation of the 2026 planning for leadership and management personnel.

It also focused on the assessment of leadership and management personnel for the third quarter of 2026.

The meeting approved a plan to develop the project on reviewing the 2013 Constitution and studying and proposing comprehensive amendments to the Constitution. — VNA/VNS

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