Defence ministries of Việt Nam, North Korea discuss strengthening bilateral defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Gen. Phan Văn Giang, received Senior Lt. Gen. Ryo Chol Ung, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Hà Nội on Monday.

Minister Giang affirmed that Việt Nam and the DPRK share a traditional friendship established by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Kim Il Sung and nurtured by successive generations of leaders and peoples of the two countries.

He emphasised that the Party, State, people and Việt Nam People’s Army always remember the significant support and assistance provided by the DPRK’s Party, Government, people and armed forces to Việt Nam during its struggle for national independence and its current socialist construction.

The Vietnamese defence minister welcomed the outcomes of talks between the two delegations, which aimed to concretise cooperation under the Letter of Intent on defence cooperation signed by the two defence ministries in 2025.

He called on the two sides to continue close coordination and effectively implement the agreed areas of cooperation, contributing to making defence cooperation a pillar of Việt Nam–DPRK relations.

Minister Giang affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence supports and will facilitate the smooth implementation of bilateral cooperation activities so that they deliver practical results.

For his part, Senior Lt. Gen. Ryo Chol Ung thanked Minister Giang for the reception, saying that his visit and working trip to Việt Nam aimed to further concretise and implement the areas of cooperation agreed under the 2025 Letter of Intent on defence cooperation.

The DPRK deputy defence minister expressed his hope that the two sides would continue to coordinate closely and effectively implement their defence cooperation activities, thereby helping consolidate and further develop the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and the DPRK in a substantive and effective manner. — VNS