Vietjet wins Asia’s leading airline brand award

MALE — Vietjet was named Asia’s Leading Airline Brand 2026 at the World Travel Awards ceremony in the Maldives, the airline said on Monday.

The award adds to Vietjet’s recent run of World Travel Awards recognition, including three consecutive titles for Asia’s Leading Airline – Customer Experience from 2023 to 2025 and an award for Asia’s Leading Airline – Airline Loyalty Programme in 2024.

Vietjet CEO Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said the airline was moving toward a hybrid airline model as it expands its portfolio of products and services.

“Vietjet is entering a new phase of growth, repositioning itself as a leading hybrid airline,” Sơn said in a statement.

The airline said its brand value increased by 117 per cent to US$906 million in 2026, citing Brand Finance data. It said the increase placed Vietjet among the world's 50 most valuable airline brands for the first time and made it the fastest-growing airline brand globally that year.

Vietjet has been expanding its international network beyond the Asia-Pacific region, including into Europe. The airline said it carried more than 13.4 million passengers on 72,000 flights in the first six months of 2026.

Its network comprised 213 routes, including 46 domestic and 167 international services, Vietjet said.

The carrier has announced new routes to destinations including Japan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, China and Kazakhstan. Hà Nội-Almaty and Hà Nội-Prague services are scheduled to begin in October.

Vietjet has orders for more than 600 Airbus and Boeing aircraft as it seeks to expand its fleet and international network. — BIZHUB/VNS