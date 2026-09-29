Hà Nội to explore pilot scheme for autonomous air taxis

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Department of Science and Technology and Hưng Việt Investment, Trade and Technology JSC signed a cooperation agreement on Monday to research and test a proposed model for developing the city’s low-altitude economy, including autonomous passenger and cargo transport using EHang aircraft.

Under the agreement, the two sides will jointly propose a regulatory sandbox for testing the EH-216S aircraft, develop a management model for unmanned aircraft traffic and establish an operations control centre at Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park.

The proposed trial will be carried out in four phases, with the partners studying the potential for a commercial low-altitude economy model following successful testing and evaluation.

Also covered by the deal are technical training in unmanned aircraft operations, the development of an operations and management centre for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, and the formulation of technical standards, regulations and flight safety requirements.

The partners will also work on technology transfer and professional knowledge exchange, with a view to building local technological capabilities.

Hưng Việt will provide the technological, technical and financial resources and personnel needed to carry out the sandbox from October. The company will prepare the necessary application documents in line with regulations and conduct the trial in Hà Nội once authorised by the municipal People’s Committee.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trương Việt Dũng said the proposed air taxi trial was unprecedented in Việt Nam and represented a major step by the city government towards creating new economic drivers.

He said the initiative could spur development in areas including data, infrastructure, workforce training and advanced aviation engineering, while helping ease traffic congestion in the capital.

Dũng called on the department and Hưng Việt to work with relevant agencies to expedite preparations and complete the procedures for submitting the sandbox proposal to the city for consideration and approval. — VNS