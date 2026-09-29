VAVA pledges stronger support for Agent Orange victims

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (VAVA) has pledged to comprehensively renew its operations and mobilise social resources to ensure that no victim is left behind.

The pledge was made at VAVA's 6th national congress, which opened in Hà Nội yesterday, with the association setting a target of raising between VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$57.91 million) and VNĐ2 trillion ($77 million) to support victims and their families.

The funds are expected to help build or repair 2,000-2,500 houses, provide 25,000 scholarships for victims' children and production capital for 2,000 disadvantaged victim families.

VAVA also aims to provide wheelchairs to all victims who need them, organise regular medical examinations and treatment for 5,000-7,000 victims each year, and ensure that all victims receive visits and gifts during major holidays and Lunar New Year (Tết).

Lieutenant General Nguyễn Hữu Chính was re-elected as VAVA chairman, while former Vice State President Nguyễn Thị Bình was again named honorary chairwoman.

The congress, attended by delegates representing more than 400,000 members nationwide, was held under the theme 'Solidarity, compassion and responsibility, focusing on the grassroots level and victims'.

The association said the new term would focus on strengthening its organisation, improving nationwide data on victims, mobilising resources and expanding support, while renewing leadership and working methods through digital transformation.

Building on gains

Opening the congress, chairman Chính said VAVA was operating amid major changes following the restructuring and streamlining of the political system and the introduction of a two-tier local administration model.

VAVA is now affiliated with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, a move would help renew its organisation and working methods, he said.

During 2023-2026, VAVA strengthened policy advocacy, public awareness and international support for victims.

From 2024 through June 2026, VAVA raised more than VNĐ1.074 trillion in cash and in-kind contributions. The funds were used to support livelihoods and assist thousands of victims and their families.

Victim support

Addressing the congress, Nguyễn Thái Học, deputy secretary and chairman of the Inspection Committee of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and central mass organisations, urged VAVA to continue representing and protecting victims' legitimate rights and interests alongside its care and support work.

He called for research and proposals to expand benefits to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren – the third and fourth generations – of people exposed to chemical warfare during the resistance.

He also called for solutions for war veterans who had lost relevant documents, personnel exposed to dioxin after 1975, and people directly caring for severely affected victims at home.

VAVA should strengthen scientific research and data collection to support the development of health and social policies, he said.

The association should also continue its campaign for justice for Agent Orange victims in line with the current context of people-to-people diplomacy, linking the campaign with international efforts for peace, human rights and opposition to weapons of mass destruction.

According to official figures, around 4.8 million people in Việt Nam have been exposed to Agent Orange, with about three million suffering physical or psychological effects. Of those, around 300,000 receive State benefits. — VNS