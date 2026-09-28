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Hà Nội accelerates electric waste collection

September 28, 2026 - 16:41
Electric three-wheelers are being tested in central Hà Nội as the city explores a more efficient way to collect household waste. The pilot is designed to reduce the physical demands of manual collection while improving routes, working conditions and waste transport.

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Society

Cà Mau raises bar for crab farming

The Cà Mau Province agriculture sector benefits from extensive mangrove forests, coastal ecosystems, and integrated shrimp-crab farming models in developing crab production.
Society

Hà Nội selects outstanding craft village products for global festival 2026

The initiative aims to recognise the contributions of artisans to preserving, safeguarding and passing on traditional cultural values, while encouraging them to continue creating products that combine cultural and historical significance with technical quality, artistic appeal, practicality and market demand in both Việt Nam and international markets.
Society

Fighting child marriage in a mountain province

Child marriage continues to cut short the childhood and education of girls in the mountainous areas of Lào Cai Province, where poverty, school dropouts and limited access to information remain among the challenges facing local communities.

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