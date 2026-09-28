Hà Nội accelerates electric waste collection

Electric three-wheelers are being tested in central Hà Nội as the city explores a more efficient way to collect household waste. The pilot is designed to reduce the physical demands of manual collection while improving routes, working conditions and waste transport.
Two Vietnamese men have been sentenced to a combined 17 years in prison for organising the illegal exit of a Malaysian national to Cambodia, who died after jumping from their car on the HCM City–Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận Expressway.
The three-week training programme focuses on a wide range of topics in modern astronomy and astrophysics, including: galaxies, cosmology, virtual observatories and databases, stars and stellar evolution, exoplanets, machine learning, visible astronomy, and radio astronomy
Permanent Deputy PM Túc asked the Ministry of Public Security to work with the Government Office to review and finalise the draft Government resolution and submit it to the Prime Minister for issuance before September 28.
The initiative aims to recognise the contributions of artisans to preserving, safeguarding and passing on traditional cultural values, while encouraging them to continue creating products that combine cultural and historical significance with technical quality, artistic appeal, practicality and market demand in both Việt Nam and international markets.
Child marriage continues to cut short the childhood and education of girls in the mountainous areas of Lào Cai Province, where poverty, school dropouts and limited access to information remain among the challenges facing local communities.