Hà Nội selects outstanding craft village products for global festival 2026

HÀ NỘI — Hundreds of outstanding handicraft products from Hà Nội have been selected for display at the 2026 Global Festival for the Preservation and Development of Craft Villages, scheduled to take place at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in November.

The event will offer an opportunity to bring the technical, artistic and cultural values passed down through generations of Hanoi artisans closer to international visitors and business partners.

On September 18 and 19, the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment held the judging round of the first Hà Nội craft village products competition and artisan honouring event 2026. After nearly five months of preparation and promotion, the competition attracted 183 artisans and skilled craftspeople, with 298 individual works and collections submitted.

According to Hoàng Thị Hòa, head of the Rural Development Division under the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment, the entries were divided into five groups. The bamboo, rattan, leaf and sedge group featured 51 works and collections by 32 entrants. The lacquerware, mother-of-pearl and eggshell inlay, horn and fine woodcraft group included 86 works and collections by 53 entrants. The ceramics and glass group had 67 works and collections by 42 entrants, while the textile and embroidery group presented 51 works and collections by 31 entrants. The fifth group, comprising stone carving, metalwork, artistic flower arrangements, paintings and other crafts, featured 43 works and collections by 25 entrants.

The diversity of materials, techniques and product types reflects the creativity of Hà Nội's artisans and skilled craftspeople. Many entries demonstrated meticulous craftsmanship while placing equal emphasis on design, practicality, aesthetic appeal and distinctive cultural elements.

“The number of entrants and works demonstrates the strong interest of artisans, skilled craftspeople and the wider community in craft village products and traditional occupations. It also reflects the efforts of the city's authorities to support the preservation and development of craft villages and enhance the value of handicrafts,” Hòa said.

Among the entries, the Bách Nhi inlaid box is a notable example of Hà Nội's traditional inlay craftsmanship. Its design conveys wishes for abundance, a large and joyful family, “bách phúc” – a hundred blessings – as well as prosperity and fulfillment. Other lacquerware, mother-of-pearl inlay, fine woodcraft, ceramics, bamboo and rattan, textile and embroidery products demonstrate how Hà Nội artisans are preserving traditional techniques while adapting them to contemporary lifestyles.

The entries were evaluated according to a range of criteria, including creativity, craftsmanship, artistic and aesthetic value, traditional cultural identity, practicality, commercial potential and environmental friendliness.

Particular attention was given to products featuring attractive designs and distinctive forms, refined craftsmanship and compact sizes suitable for gifts, souvenirs and tourism-related products. Environmental considerations were also emphasised, with priority given to production methods that reduce pollution and the use of environmentally friendly or recycled materials.

According to Nguyễn Đình Hoa, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment, this is the fourth time Hà Nội has organised the craft village products competition, and the first time that the honoring of Hà Nội's artisans has been incorporated into the event.

The initiative aims to recognise the contributions of artisans to preserving, safeguarding and passing on traditional cultural values, while encouraging them to continue creating products that combine cultural and historical significance with technical quality, artistic appeal, practicality and market demand in both Việt Nam and international markets.

Under the competition's regulations, the judging panel will select and rank entries for 71 awards across the five product groups, including one special prize, five first prizes, 10 second prizes, 14 third prizes, 20 encouragement prizes and 21 supplementary awards.

Notably, the selected works will not stop at being honoured in the competition.

According to the organisers, the prize-winning entries are expected to be honoured and displayed at the 2026 Global Festival for the Preservation and Development of Craft Villages, jointly organised by the Hà Nội People's Committee and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel over four days, tentatively in November.

The festival will provide a platform for Hà Nội's outstanding craft village products to be introduced in a setting that combines cultural exchange with international trade connections. Visitors, designers, business partners and handicraft enthusiasts from different countries will have an opportunity to learn about the materials and techniques behind the products, as well as the cultural stories they embody.

For Hà Nội, presenting award-winning products at the festival will also open up opportunities to promote its craft villages, connect with new markets and expand cooperation. Through such exchanges, traditional craftsmanship passed down through generations will have greater access to international audiences in one of the capital's most distinctive cultural settings.

Each selected product is therefore more than a handicraft. It represents the accumulated skills, experience and creativity of its maker while telling stories about the culture, daily life and history of Hà Nội's craft village communities.

Through the 2026 Global Festival for the Preservation and Development of Craft Villages, these outstanding products are expected to serve as a bridge connecting Hà Nội's traditional craftsmanship with international audiences, while creating new opportunities for promotion, cooperation and market development for the city's craft villages. — VNS

*This article was produced in cooperation with the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment.