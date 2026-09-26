Phú Quốc races to complete APEC 2027 infrastructure

AN GIANG — An Giang Province is accelerating work on 21 major projects on Phú Quốc Island ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027, with authorities ordering contractors to make up delays and meet construction deadlines.

The projects cover transport, conference facilities, urban infrastructure, water supply and resettlement areas.

According to the An Giang People’s Committee, more than VNĐ13.6 trillion (over US$526.55 million) has been allocated for APEC-related public investment projects in 2026, with more than VNĐ6.46 trillion, or 47.4 per cent, disbursed by mid-September.

Of the 21 projects, 11 are public investment projects and 10 are being developed through public-private partnerships (PPPs) or business investment.

Among the key transport and conference projects, the runway expansion at Phú Quốc International Airport has been completed, while the VIP terminal is 96 per cent complete and Terminal 2 is 72 per cent complete.

The APEC Conference Complex is 69.58 per cent complete and includes a conference and exhibition centre, a multipurpose theatre and APEC Park.

The 19.26-kilometre ĐT.975 provincial road is 51.13 per cent complete, while the first 17.7-kilometre section of the urban railway is 40.9 per cent complete. The 2.81-kilometre APEC Boulevard is 22.4 per cent complete.

Other projects include the undergrounding of technical infrastructure in Dương Đông, at 63.36 per cent, and the Phú Quốc intelligent operations centre, at 61.07 per cent.

An Giang People’s Committee Chairman Hồ Văn Mừng has set May 31, 2027, as the final completion deadline and told investors and contractors to adhere to their contractual schedules.

He also called for outstanding land-clearance issues on Phú Quốc Special Zone to be resolved promptly to avoid delays.

Mừng said projects in which Sun Group is investor and contractor were generally progressing according to commitments, while urging the group to maintain schedules and address landscaping and environmental requirements.

The province said the legal framework for APEC-related projects had been strengthened following National Assembly Resolution No. 41/2026/QH16, which took effect on September 1. Prime Ministerial Decision No. 1679/QĐ-TTg, issued on August 28, also adjusted the list and funding sources for key projects.

One major change was the conversion of the An Thới centralised wastewater treatment plant into a public investment project, with VNĐ800 billion allocated for two facilities with a combined capacity of 15,000 cubic metres per day.

APEC theatre

Construction of the APEC Multipurpose Theatre has entered a key phase, with workers installing a system of 50 supporting columns.

The 4,030-seat theatre has a total floor area of 54,680sq.m and incorporates Vietnamese cultural motifs.

Construction began in the fourth quarter of 2025, with Sun Group as investor. About 98 per cent of the reinforced-concrete structure and the 3,000-tonne roof-supporting frame have been completed, while nearly 30 of the 50 columns have been installed.

The exterior is expected to be enclosed in the fourth quarter of 2026, with interior works scheduled for completion by March 31, 2027.

Provincial authorities said construction remained under pressure from the rainy season, incomplete site handovers, relocation of electricity, water and telecommunications infrastructure, and shortages of construction materials.

Contractors have been ordered to increase working hours and deploy additional equipment and workers on delayed packages. Investors and contractors must also prepare detailed recovery schedules and identify critical activities.

Authorities said progress would be assessed against final completion deadlines, while allowing sufficient time for trial operations, technical inspections and acceptance procedures.

Contractors failing to meet their commitments will face action under their contracts and Vietnamese law. — VNS