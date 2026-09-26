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21-year-old man to stand trial next week over deaths of mother, two children in Đồng Nai

September 26, 2026 - 14:21
A 21-year-old man accused of killing a woman and her two children in southern Việt Nam will stand trial on October 6, with his former 17-year-old girlfriend summoned to court as a person with related rights and obligations, the court said.

 

Nguyễn Đức Anh, 21, at the time of his arrest. He is due to stand trial on October 6 over the deaths of a mother and her two children in Đồng Nai. — Photo courtesy of police

ĐỒNG NAI — A 21-year-old man accused of killing a woman and her two children in southern Việt Nam will stand trial on October 6, with his former 17-year-old girlfriend summoned to court as a person with related rights and obligations, the court said.

The People’s Court of Đồng Nai City will hear the case against Nguyễn Đức Anh on charges of murder and illegal use of military weapons. Anh faces the death penalty if convicted of murder.

The case has attracted widespread attention on social media since the deaths of the mother and her two children.

The court has also summoned the father of Anh’s former girlfriend, and several people who drank alcohol with Anh before the killings as witnesses.

Nguyễn Viết Quang, 40, who survived the attack, is also scheduled to attend the trial. Two lawyers have been appointed to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the four victims.

According to the indictment, Anh had been in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl since February. After she ended the relationship in July, he began planning revenge, prosecutors said.

On the evening of September 2, Anh drank alcohol with seven others at a friend's house in Hố Nai Ward, where he spoke about his breakup and said he wanted to kill his former girlfriend, according to the indictment. The group tried to dissuade him.

Later that night, Anh was taken to the area where his former girlfriend lived, telling his friends that he intended to collect a VNĐ5 million (US$190) debt. He later returned alone on a motorbike carrying two knives and attempted to enter the girl's home, prosecutors said.

After being discovered and driven away by her father, Anh went to the neighbouring house of Quang, prosecutors said.

He attacked Quang and his wife, Hồ Thị Mai, 36, after entering the house. Quang managed to flee and call for help but suffered 31 injuries and survived.

Anh then returned to the house and attacked the couple’s two children, aged 11 and 2, who were asleep, according to the indictment.

He was arrested by police as he attempted to leave the house, prosecutors said.

The indictment charges Anh with murder under circumstances including killing two or more people, killing a person under 16, committing the crime in a brutal manner and acting in a hooligan-like manner.

The murder charge carries a maximum penalty of death.

The case was transferred to the court after prosecutors completed the indictment on September 20, less than three weeks after the September 3 attack. — VNS 

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