Indian tourist killed, another injured in mountain pass traffic accident in Đà Lạt

LÂM ĐỒNG — An Indian tourist died and another was critically injured after their motorbike collided with a car on the Prenn Pass near the resort town Đà Lạt on Friday.

According to local authorities, the accident occurred around 6pm on a section of the mountain pass near the Datanla Waterfall tourist site.

Initial investigations indicated that two Indian men were travelling together on a motorbike from Đà Lạt towards Đức Trọng area. Shortly after passing the Datanla tourist area, the vehicle reportedly veered into the opposite lane on a sharp bend and struck an oncoming car heading towards Đà Lạt.

The violent head-on impact knocked both men unconscious on the road and left both vehicles severely damaged.

Local emergency services and functional forces arrived shortly after to secure the crash site and assist the victims. One of the men died from his injuries at the scene, whilst the second passenger sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

The People's Committee of Xuân Hương Ward in Đà Lạt, together with provincial police and relevant agencies, cordon off the scene and continue to investigate the cause of the collision. — VNS