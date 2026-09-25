American tourist investigated for entering border area without authorisation

CAO BẰNG — Police in Lũng Nặm Commune, the northern border province of Cao Bằng, have recorded an administrative violation involving a foreign tourist who entered a border area without the required permit from Vietnamese authorities.

At around 3:30pm on September 22, during a patrol in Nặm Sấn Hamlet, Lũng Nặm Commune, local police detected a foreign national suspected of entering the border area.

The man was identified as L.G.S., born in 1997 and holding US citizenship.

During the inspection, L.G.S. was unable to produce a permit issued by a competent Vietnamese authority authorising him to enter the border area as required under regulations.

He was subsequently taken to the Lũng Nặm Commune Police station for further questioning.

During the working session, L.G.S. admitted to the violation, according to local police.

Lũng Nặm Commune Police drew up a working record and an administrative violation report before handing over the case file and relevant documents to the Immigration Management Division under the Cao Bằng Provincial Police for further handling in accordance with its jurisdiction. — VNS