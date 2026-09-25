Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

American tourist investigated for entering border area without authorisation

September 25, 2026 - 18:19
A US tourist has been found entering a border area in Cao Bằng without the required permit, with local police recording an administrative violation and handing the case over to the provincial police’s immigration authorities for further handling.
29-year-old L.G.S with his bike at Lũng Nặm Commune police station. — Photo from Cao Bằng Police

CAO BẰNG — Police in Lũng Nặm Commune, the northern border province of Cao Bằng, have recorded an administrative violation involving a foreign tourist who entered a border area without the required permit from Vietnamese authorities.

At around 3:30pm on September 22, during a patrol in Nặm Sấn Hamlet, Lũng Nặm Commune, local police detected a foreign national suspected of entering the border area.

The man was identified as L.G.S., born in 1997 and holding US citizenship.

During the inspection, L.G.S. was unable to produce a permit issued by a competent Vietnamese authority authorising him to enter the border area as required under regulations.

He was subsequently taken to the Lũng Nặm Commune Police station for further questioning.

During the working session, L.G.S. admitted to the violation, according to local police.

Lũng Nặm Commune Police drew up a working record and an administrative violation report before handing over the case file and relevant documents to the Immigration Management Division under the Cao Bằng Provincial Police for further handling in accordance with its jurisdiction. — VNS

border crossing

see also

More on this story

Society

Southeastern region needs spatial restructuring post-merger

Administrative reorganisation presents a pivotal turning point for the Southeastern region to restructure its economic space and unlock growth bottlenecks, Associate Professor Dr Vũ Tuấn Hưng, Director of the Southern Institute of Social Sciences, told a national workshop on September 24.
Society

Long Thành airport prepares for trial operations

Long Thành airport is preparing to begin trial operations in late September or early October, with construction teams working to complete key sections of the passenger terminal before commercial operations start in December.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom