Đồng Nai helps being agricultural produce on digital platforms

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai City has been assisting its cooperatives and businesses with promoting their agricultural products on digital platforms to expand market reach.

Home to 40 cooperatives and thousands of businesses and OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, Bình Phước Ward previously lacked a centralised information hub, making it difficult for partners and consumers to source local agricultural goods.

To mitigate this, the administration recently launched the "Bình Phước Digital Cooperative" portal (htxsbinhphuoc.vn).

Đào Đình Chí, vice chairman of the ward, said the platform serves as an official channel for state policies and a digital ecosystem for cooperatives to showcase their products and models.

Phạm Thị Thanh Tâm, director of Thái Hòa Phát Cooperative, highlighted the platform's role in business operations and digital marketing.

She said beyond basic contact details, the portal also allows sellers to provide in-depth commercial data, including key product portfolios, supply capacity, quality standards, and material zones, transforming it from a basic website into a sharp business tool.

It features a modern interface integrated with a digital map, allowing buyers to easily locate material zones and production scales.

It also hosts livestreaming sessions for businesses to sell specialities directly from their orchards.

Local authorities have urged cooperatives and businesses to actively update their product information to ensure the portal's long-term vitality, fostering a sustainable digital economy in the region.

In Vĩnh Cửu Ward, farmers are actively embracing digital tools to elevate signature agricultural products, particularly the Tân Triều organic pomelo.

Bùi Văn Tý, head of a local pomelo cooperative group, said farmers receive dedicated training on e-commerce and online marketing from the authorities, and have benefited from the additional sales channels.

In Định Quán Ward, agricultural enterprises are similarly embracing digital integration to popularise their OCOP products.

A prime example is Trọng Đức Cacao Company, which has established a comprehensive supply chain linking clean material zones with deep processing facilities.

By adopting digital tools such as QR codes for traceability and electronic stamps, the company ensures product transparency and quality management.

This digital leap has allowed local cacao products to expand their presence on major e-commerce platforms and reach international export markets.

Consequently, this model not only strengthens the brand value of Đồng Nai's agricultural specialties but also creates a sustainable economic ecosystem for local farmers. — VNS