American patient travels halfway across the globe to Việt Nam for knee replacement surgery

HÀ NỘI — Doctors at Vinmec Nha Trang International General Hospital have successfully performed a total knee replacement surgery on Petit Jeff Gray, a 70-year-old United States national, using CORI robotic technology.

At the age of 70, Gray suffered from persistent pain in his left knee. Progressive osteoarthritis had caused knee deformity, leaving his left leg unable to fully straighten and limiting flexion to a maximum of 90 degrees. Walking became difficult, significantly impairing his daily quality of life.

Upon examination at Vinmec Nha Trang, doctors diagnosed Gray with Grade 4 osteoarthritis of the left knee, a varus deformity of approximately 10 degrees, and severe narrowing of the medial joint space.

Notably, diagnostic imaging revealed multiple calcifications and synovial membrane thickening within the joint – signs suggestive of synovial chondromatosis. The patient was indicated for total knee replacement surgery.

After his initial consultation at Vinmec Nha Trang, Gray had to postpone his surgery to return to the US and attend to family matters. However, as soon as he had settled his personal affairs, he decided to travel thousands of kilometers back to Việt Nam to undergo the major surgery.

The surgery was successfully performed with the support of the CORI robotic system, combined with personalised 3D modelling technology. Acting as an intelligent assistant, the CORI robot analysed anatomical structures in detail and simulated the patient's knee joint movement in real-time, eliminating the need for preoperative CT or MRI scans and thereby minimising radiation exposure.

With this technology, surgeons can precisely control every bone cut with a margin of error of less than 1mm, optimise artificial joint positioning, accurately restore limb alignment, and balance the ligament system. The small incision and minimally invasive approach maximise soft tissue preservation, minimise blood loss, and significantly reduce postoperative pain for the patient.

After surgery and a period of early mobilisation, Grey can now stride confidently, free from chronic pain and ready to return to an active lifestyle.

Prof. Dr Trần Trung Dũng, CEO of Vinmec Healthcare System, said: "The CORI robotic surgery performed on the American patient marks a significant milestone, affirming Vinmec Nha Trang's capability to implement high-tech orthopaedic techniques. Mastering this advanced technology aligns the facility with global medical standards, offering both domestic and international patients access to optimal treatment solutions right here in Việt Nam." — VNS