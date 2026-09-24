HCM City lawmakers pass landmark resolutions to drive growth, welfare

HCM CITY — HCM City has approved 38 resolutions aimed at unlocking investment, accelerating infrastructure development, and expanding social welfare as it enters a new phase of growth.

The resolutions were adopted unanimously at a city People’s Council session that ended on September 22.

Of the 38, 24 directly implement the newly enacted Urban Development Law.

The city leadership has called for immediate implementation, with progress linked to key performance indicators and individual accountability across the city’s departments.

“All municipal departments, agencies, local administrations, and relevant organisations must get to work immediately, without waiting or allowing the resolutions to remain on paper,” Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được said.

“The policy decisions adopted by the city People’s Council must be translated into concrete works and projects, mobilised resources, economic growth, and improved living standards for residents.”

A major focus of the session was urban renewal and regional infrastructure.

The council approved more than VNĐ49 trillion (US$1.9 billion) for four sub-projects to rehabilitate the southern bank of the Đôi Canal, with the aim of permanently addressing decades-old makeshift housing along local waterways.

It also approved more than VNĐ12.1 trillion ($465 million) to complete the city’s largest solid waste treatment complex using modern, environmentally friendly technologies.

To improve regional connectivity, nearly VNĐ3.2 trillion ($123 million) was allocated to build the Rạch Dơi Bridge linking the city with Tây Ninh Province.

The council also discussed a proposal to waive fees for the use of underground space to a depth of 15 metres in an effort to encourage private investment in underground commercial areas, parking facilities, and public utilities.

Another measure would allow land clearance, compensation, and resettlement work to begin before formal approval of investment policies, potentially abridging project preparation times.

The council also decided that home renovations that do not affect a building’s primary load-bearing structures would not require a construction permit to save paper work for homeowners.

The resolutions come as the city maintains strong economic momentum. Its GRDP grew by 8.3 per cent in the first quarter and 8.6 per cent in the first half of 2026, the highest rate in a decade.

In the first nine months, industrial production rose by an estimated 11.1 per cent year-on-year, while retail sales and consumer service revenues increased by 13.8 per cent to VNĐ1.5 quadrillion ($57.3 billion).

FDI inflows during this nine-month period were worth $12.2 billion, or 110.7 per cent of the full-year target.

The city’s nine-month revenues topped VNĐ670.6 trillion ($25.8 billion), or 83.5 per cent of the full-year estimate.

To achieve its target of at least 10 per cent GRDP growth for the full year and revenues of VNĐ1 quadrillion ($38.5 billion), the city will need to record growth of more than 12.3 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The administration has pledged to remove administrative bottlenecks, speed up disbursement of public investment, and resolve long-standing delays in major projects.

“The whole system must move strongly from 'having mechanisms' to 'delivering results', from 'having resolutions' to 'having completed works, projects, released resources, and concrete benefits for people and businesses,” Được said.

The People’s Council also approved a range of welfare policies for vulnerable groups and community contributors.

The city will allocate VNĐ10.5 billion ($403,800) a year to cover medical costs for low-income, elderly, and vulnerable people with stage 5 chronic kidney disease who require regular dialysis.

Another VNĐ10.3 billion ($396,000) will be allocated annually to provide health insurance coverage for people who have made at least 20 voluntary blood donations.

To strengthen primary healthcare and support innovation, the council approved financial support of up to VNĐ500 million ($19,200) per startup project and monthly allowances of up to VNĐ30 million ($1,150) for doctors working on rotation at grassroots health stations in remote areas.

City leaders stressed that the greater autonomy granted to HCM City must be matched by decisive implementation and accountability.

“One cannot get authority while evading responsibility,” secretary of the city Party Committee, Trần Lưu Quang, said.

He called on city officials to make full use of the special mechanisms granted by the central government.

People’s Council chairman Võ Văn Minh said the house would oversee implementation of the policies and monitor whether they produce tangible results.

“Regardless of how overarching a policy is or how large the budget may be, the final and only measure of success is the actual benefit, real experience, and satisfaction of the people.” — VNS