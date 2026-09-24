Unlocking investment for blue carbon

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam, convened the second leadership board meeting of Việt Nam National Blue Carbon Action Partnership (NBCAP) on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed six priority areas in the draft National Blue Carbon Action Roadmap for 2026–2030 and opened a dialogue with financial institutions and the private sector on the enabling conditions to accelerate investment.

These included policy and governance, ecosystem conservation and restoration, finance and investment, science, data, private sector engagement and sustainable livelihoods; and capacity building and communications.

For 2026-27 period, the immediate focus will be on strengthening the institutional, data and technical standards, including the Blue Taxonomy, to enable implementation and resource mobilisation.

By 2030, the draft roadmap envisions unified management of blue carbon ecosystems, while progressively integrating blue carbon into Việt Nam’s Nationally Determined Contributions and national climate commitments and sustaining livelihoods for coastal communities.

Vũ Đức Đam Quang, deputy director general of the MAE’s International Cooperation Department said the meeting marks a pivotal shift for NBCAP from building foundations to focused implementation.

The draft national action roadmap will help identify priorities and provide a basis to translate them into concrete programmes and projects, while connecting these projects with appropriate resources and partners, guided by Việt Nam’s development priorities.

Francesca Nardini, UNDP deputy resident representative in Việt Nam highlights, said “The roadmap should serve as a national framework for alignment, ensuring that investments and technical support are aligned with nationally defined priorities.

"UNDP remains committed to working together to translate Việt Nam's blue carbon ambition into coordinated, evidence-based and investable action." — VNS