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Vietnamese colours shine at HKU Cultural Carnival in Hong Kong

September 24, 2026 - 15:21
The highlight is a fashion show featuring Vietnamese students in the traditional 'áo dài', attracting an enthusiastic response from visitors

  

Vietnamese booth at the University of Hong Kong. — Photo baotintuc.vn

HONG KONG — The annual University of Hong Kong (HKU) Cultural Carnival is opening in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China.

The two-day event, which started on Tuesday, is co-hosted by the university’s Centre of Development and Resources for Students (CEDARS) and its foreign students.

This year’s carnival draws participants from 22 countries and features 19 cultural booths. Attendees include Professor Bennett Yim, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and International Student Exchange, along with representatives from several consulates general in Hong Kong.

The event opened with a costume parade representing multiple countries, followed by a festival area with food, traditional games and interactive activities at each booth.

Vietnamese students are running a booth for the second consecutive year, and it has become one of the carnival's bigger draws, pulling in foreign visitors with Vietnamese food and activities that showcase the country's culture.

The highlight was a fashion show featuring Vietnamese students in the traditional áo dài, attracting an enthusiastic response from visitors at the university and projecting an image of the country as elegant, approachable and open to the world. — VNA/VNS

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