Free film screenings explore Hà Nội and the tradition of learning

HÀ NỘI — The Hiền tài và Hào khí Thăng Long (Thăng Long’s Talents and Spirit) Film Week is taking place at the National Cinema Centre, showcasing films on talent, the tradition of learning, and the historical and cultural values of Thăng Long-Hà Nội.

The screenings, from September 23 to 28, offer the public an opportunity to explore themes from different perspectives and their connections with contemporary life.

The event is being organised by the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) in collaboration with the Hà Nội Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities of Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám.

It marks the 950th anniversary of the establishment of Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám (1076–2026).

21 films

A highlight of the Film Week is a programme featuring 15 films, including four feature films, four documentary episodes and seven animated films.

Four of the films focus on King Lý Thái Tổ, who founded the Lý Dynasty and moved the capital to Thăng Long. They include Thái Tổ Lý Công Uẩn – Chiếu dời đô (King Lý Công Uẩn – Edict on the Transfer of the Capital), Thái Tổ Lý Công Uẩn – Chứng nhân quyền lực (King Lý Công Uẩn – Witness to Power), Thái Tổ Lý Công Uẩn – Bản hùng ca bất tuyệt (King Lý Công Uẩn – An Immortal Epic) and Thái Tổ Lý Công Uẩn – Nam Quốc Sơn Hà (King Lý Công Uẩn – Nam Quốc Sơn Hà).

Other films explore the tradition of learning and national traditions, including Truyện cổ tích cho tuổi 17 (A Fairy Tale for 17), Học trò thủy thần (The Water God's Student), Người thầy của muôn đời (The Teacher of Generations) and Mùi cỏ cháy (The Scent of Burnt Grass).

The remaining movies explore the history and culture of Thăng Long – Hà Nội, as well as local legends and memories of the land and people, such as Sự tích Đền Voi Phục (The Legend of Voi Phục Temple), Chiếc chìa khóa vàng (The Golden Key), Sự tích Đền Bạch Mã (The Legend of Bạch Mã Temple), Hào khí Thăng Long (The Spirit of Thăng Long).

Six films selected from the Hiền tài hôm nay (Talents of Today) Short Film Contest will also be screened as part of the programme.

Alongside the screenings, the programme will feature direct exchanges between audiences and directors, screenwriters, artists and members of the film production teams, allowing audiences to learn more about the making of the films, stories behind the screen and filmmakers' perspectives.

Together with the Talents of Today Short Film Contest and the seminar titled 'Cinema and Heritage – From Nurturing Talent to Developing Creative Industries', the Film Week forms a series of activities offering different ways to engage with cinema, from encouraging short-film production and professional discussions to introducing films from different periods.

The events offer audiences different perspectives on talent, the tradition of learning, and historical and cultural values, while connecting these themes with contemporary life.

The 15 films will be screened at the National Cinema Centre, while the six films from the 'Hiền tài hôm nay' Short Film Contest will be shown at Ngọc Khánh Cinema.

All screenings are free of charge, with tickets available through online registration. — VNS.