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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Saudi Arabia poised to elevate bilateral ties: Deputy FM

September 24, 2026 - 12:35
Nearly three decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations, friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia have grown increasingly strong and dynamic, based on mutual respect, understanding and a shared aspiration for peace and prosperity.
Delegates attend a reception marking the 96th National Day of Saudi Arabia. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng said the time is ripe for Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia to elevate their bilateral ties to a new level and strengthen relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a whole.

She made the statement at a ceremony marking the 96th National Day of Saudi Arabia, held by the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Hằng said that under the leadership of King Abdulaziz Al Saud, the unification of Saudi Arabia laid the foundation for a modern, prosperous and dynamic nation.

Today, guided by Saudi Vision 2030, the country is undertaking an ambitious transformation, diversifying its economy beyond oil and investing in innovation, renewable energy and tourism, while preparing to host World Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Việt Nam is closely following and strongly supporting this journey, she said.

Nearly three decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations, friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia have grown increasingly strong and dynamic, based on mutual respect, understanding and a shared aspiration for peace and prosperity.

The two countries are entering a new phase of development, with Saudi Arabia implementing Vision 2030 and Việt Nam pursuing a new era of growth and transformation towards its development goals for 2030 and 2045, Hằng noted.

She expressed her belief that, with the commitment of the two countries' leaders and efforts by their peoples, bilateral relations would continue to flourish, with trade growing strongly and investment cooperation expanding into energy, science and technology, and halal infrastructure.

Such efforts would help elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level in line with the development priorities of both countries, she added.

Addressing the ceremony, Saudi Ambassador to Việt Nam Thamer Algosaibi said National Day was an occasion to honour the unity and close bonds between the leaders and people of Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom's founding in 1932.

He said the country had undergone transformation in all aspects, emerging as a modern nation while maintaining its historical values and heritage.

Under Saudi Vision 2030, this transformation is continuing with a focus on expanding opportunities, empowering people, diversifying the economy and promoting sustainable growth, innovation and prosperity.

Algosaibi said these achievements reflected not only the vision of Saudi leaders but also the determination and aspirations of the Saudi people.

Expressing his impression at Việt Nam's achievements in recent years, he said they demonstrated the country's success in building a dynamic and growing economy and its strong commitment to development.

He expressed confidence that Việt Nam would continue to achieve greater success, contributing to improving the well-being of its people.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, the ambassador highlighted the shared political will of the two countries' leaders, practical achievements over the years, and the potential and capabilities of both sides.

He said these factors, together with the development frameworks set out in Saudi Vision 2030 and Việt Nam's development visions for 2030 and 2045, will provide a solid foundation for Việt Nam-Saudi Arabia relations to reach new heights. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Saudi Arabia relations

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