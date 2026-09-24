Việt Nam to host the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity

HÀ NỘI — The Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity will take place in Hà Nội and the northern province of Ninh Bình from September 27 to October 1, bringing together leading UNESCO and international experts in world heritage conservation.

The dialogue is co-organised by the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO, the Hà Nội People’s Committee and the Ninh Bình Provincial People’s Committee, with the participation of relevant national and local authorities.

As many as 250 international and regional experts will attend to contribute Asia-Pacific experience and perspectives to the ongoing international reflection on authenticity within the World Heritage system. They include Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre Lazare Eloundou Assomo, along with the chairperson of the 49th session of the World Heritage Committee and ambassadors representing members of the World Heritage Committee, among others.

In Hà Nội, the programme will include opening and closing sessions, plenary sessions, breakout discussions, exhibitions and a groundbreaking ceremony for a project to conserve, repair and restore the Kính Thiên Palace at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel.

In Ninh Bình, delegates will undertake field visits to the Tam Chúc area and the Tràng An Landscape Complex, a world cultural and natural heritage site recognised by UNESCO in 2014.

At the press conference announcing the event on Tuesday, Secretary-General of the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO Lê Thị Hồng Vân highlighted the dialogue's significance.

"The conference will make an important contribution to efforts to conserve and promote the value of world heritage at both the regional and global levels," she said.

Vân went on to say that the World Heritage Convention is facing new demands after nearly 55 years, noting that the impacts of urbanisation, climate change, natural disasters and socio-economic development require further understanding and approaches to World Heritage conservation, particularly in ensuring authenticity.

"The dialogue will contribute to discussions on how to safeguard the authenticity of heritage through conservation, restoration, reconstruction and interpretation, as well as through the management and sustainable use of heritage in contemporary life," she said.

It will also provide a platform for Asia-Pacific countries to bring the region’s voices, experiences and knowledge to the wider international community, according to Vân.

For UNESCO, it offers an opportunity for member states, scholars, experts and advisory bodies to exchange views on strategic and long-term issues relating to the World Heritage Convention, she added.

“Authenticity is fundamental to how we recognise and safeguard World Heritage, yet it has to be understood in the cultural context in which heritage exists," said UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam Jonathan Wallace Baker.

"The Asia-Pacific region offers important experience in living heritage, continuity, reconstruction, traditional knowledge and the relationship between communities and place. This dialogue can help translate that experience into clearer, evidence-based approaches that are useful across the World Heritage system."

According to Vân, the conference is also expected to adopt the Hà Nội Document on Heritage and Authenticity, reflecting the perspectives and priorities of the Asia-Pacific region through the example of the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long. The document is expected to contribute to new global approaches to heritage.

Aside from contributing to the implementation of resolutions 06-NQ/TW and 80-NQ/TW issued by the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the dialogue will draw on expert perspectives and support for conservation and restoration projects concerning Kính Thiên Palace and the Kính Thiên Main Hall complex, as well as Việt Nam’s World Heritage nomination dossiers, including Óc Eo-Ba Thê, Cổ Loa, Củ Chi and Vân Long-Kim Bảng-Tam Chúc.

She said that hosting the conference is particularly significant as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–UNESCO relations ahead of the 40th anniversary of Việt Nam’s participation in the Convention next year, while contributing to the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development (2027-2036), an initiative launched by Việt Nam at the United Nations.

"Over the past five decades, UNESCO has been a trusted partner of Việt Nam, working with the country from post-war recovery and international integration to heritage conservation, workforce development, access to knowledge and sustainable development," Vân said.

“Việt Nam has increasingly upheld its role as an active and responsible member and proactive partner, participating in key governance mechanisms, contributing to the shaping of multilateral institutions and promoting global initiatives. This conference is another testament to the comprehensive, substantive and effective partnership between Việt Nam and UNESCO."

Anniversary graphic unveiled

At the press conference on Tuesday, the UNESCO Office in Việt Nam and the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO also officially unveiled the anniversary graphic marking 50 years of Việt Nam’s membership in UNESCO, commemorating five decades of cooperation in education, culture, science and communication and information.

It was selected through a nationwide design competition launched in April. Over nearly three weeks, the contest received 108 entries across the country. Manifesco Team from HCM City was awarded first prize, with their design selected as the official anniversary graphic.

The anniversary graphic combines elements: the number 5 is formed by parallel lines in UNESCO blue, representing the foundations built through five decades of cooperation. The number 0 draws inspiration from the Vietnamese conical hat. From a red centre, lines in multiple colours extend outwards, reflecting cultural diversity and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

"Drawing inspiration from the Vietnamese conical hat, UNESCO’s visual identity, cultural diversity and the Sustainable Development Goals, the design brings together a distinctly Vietnamese character with the international spirit of this partnership," Baker said.

"The anniversary graphic will also be featured through communications and activities by UNESCO’s partners, helping bring this meaningful symbol of Việt Nam-UNESCO cooperation to audiences in Việt Nam and internationally."

"Fifty years is a significant milestone. We look forward to continuing this partnership with the same spirit of trust, cooperation and shared purpose that has sustained it for the past five decades," he added. — VNS