Exhibition honouring women in science opens in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — An exhibition featuring 26 scientists from around the world who were awarded the Nobel Prize, Abel Prize and Fields Medal has opened at the Đà Nẵng Museum, promoting the role of women in science and their contributions to the development of modern life.

The exhibition, entitled Escape Road, will run from September 22 through September 30.

It introduces the scientists' biographies and their research in the fields of medicine, biotechnology, chemistry, physics and mathematics, showing documents from studies related to HIV, cancer, malaria, gene-editing technology, quantum mechanics, lasers and other topics.

An educational display called Inspiration Corner was also included in the exhibition under a joint collaboration by the museum and the Embassy of Spain in Việt Nam. It aims to share stories of innovation and scientific studies by eight Spanish scientists with junior high school students in Đà Nẵng.

Spanish Ambassador to Việt Nam Carmen Cano de Lasala said it was the second time the exhibition has been held, helping to bring science closer to younger generations.

She said the exhibition was held with the participation of school students in Đà Nẵng to participate in activities related to inspiring scientific research and ideas for future study.

The ambassador also expressed her hope that museums would become popular sites offering a space for schoolchildren to enjoy hands-on experiences and explore scientific studies, technology and mathematics.

The exhibition is open to the public at 31 Trần Phú Street. — VNS