Hội An brings traditional values to entertain visitors for Mid-Autumn Festival

ĐÀ NẴNG — The ancient town of Hội An has become one of the popular destinations in the country for Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, with a wide array of activities planned for the occasion.

Renowned for its traditional silk lantern-making heritage, Hội An is a popular destination, with lantern-lit streets, music and performances, recreational activities that evoke childhood memories and a variety of cultural and artistic programmes reflecting its distinctive local identity.

The Museum of Folk Culture at 33 Nguyễn Thái Học Street is presenting a photo exhibition from September 22-25 dedicated to the Thiên Cẩu (Sacred Dog) dance, a folk performance that has become a familiar sight during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday this year.

Visitors can find more information about the dance's costume designs and performances, as well as the layers of cultural significance it holds in the spiritual life of the local community through documents and images.

An interactive space will offer hands-on activities for children, families and those eager to explore local culture. Rather than simply observing, participants can make their own paper lanterns, paint and decorate Sacred Dog figures or design unique paper masks.

After completing their crafts, visitors can take an evening stroll through the ancient streets, immersing themselves in the festive Mid-Autumn atmosphere. Along the way, they can participate in traditional folk games. Mini-games, including lantern riddle-solving and treasure hunts, will also be available, particularly for children.

Organisers hope each experience will not only bring joy to visitors but also help children discover the traditional games that shaped the childhoods of past generations, while giving adults a chance to rediscover the excitement and nostalgia of full-moon festivals gone by.

A programme entitled Music and Moon will be held at the Sa Huỳnh Culture Museum at 149 Trần Phú Street from September 23-25, offering visitors a relaxing stop after immersing themselves in the bustle of the old quarter. Audiences will be able to unwind, enjoy traditional music and sing along to their favourite folk songs with a Mid-Autumn Festival theme.

According to organisers, the traditional music is expected not only to enrich the festival experience but also to introduce Vietnamese folk music to locals and visitors.

On September 24, Old Quarter Night will recreate the lifestyle and daily atmosphere of Hội An’s urban residents in the early 20th century, evoking memories of the past at the heart of the heritage site.

Strolling through the streets, visitors will be treated to a variety of cultural performances – from poetry readings, classical tuồng drama and folk melodies to traditional martial arts, lion dance performances, Chinese and human chess, lively bài chòi folk singing and calligraphy presented by local troupes and clubs.

Visitors can also take a walking tour from Trần Phú Street to Nguyễn Thái Học Street, sampling local delicacies while enjoying the atmosphere of the old town as evening falls. — VNS