Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Hội An brings traditional values to entertain visitors for Mid-Autumn Festival

September 23, 2026 - 07:18
Renowned for its traditional silk lantern-making heritage, Hội An is a popular destination, with dazzling lantern-lit streets, music and performances, recreational activities that evoke childhood memories and a variety of cultural and artistic programmes reflecting its distinctive local identity.
Hội An welcomes visitors with a range of activities for the Mid-Autumn Festival in the old town from September 22 to 25. — Photo courtesy of VinWonders

ĐÀ NẴNG — The ancient town of Hội An has become one of the popular destinations in the country for Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, with a wide array of activities planned for the occasion.

Renowned for its traditional silk lantern-making heritage, Hội An is a popular destination, with lantern-lit streets, music and performances, recreational activities that evoke childhood memories and a variety of cultural and artistic programmes reflecting its distinctive local identity.

The Museum of Folk Culture at 33 Nguyễn Thái Học Street is presenting a photo exhibition from September 22-25 dedicated to the Thiên Cẩu (Sacred Dog) dance, a folk performance that has become a familiar sight during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday this year.

Paper heads used in the Thiên Cẩu (Sacred Dog) dance. The dance, a traditional feature of Hội An's Mid-Autumn Festival, will be introduced to visitors at the Museum of Folk Culture at 33 Nguyễn Thái Học Street. — Photo courtesy of Di Sản Hội An

Visitors can find more information about the dance's costume designs and performances, as well as the layers of cultural significance it holds in the spiritual life of the local community through documents and images.

An interactive space will offer hands-on activities for children, families and those eager to explore local culture. Rather than simply observing, participants can make their own paper lanterns, paint and decorate Sacred Dog figures or design unique paper masks.

After completing their crafts, visitors can take an evening stroll through the ancient streets, immersing themselves in the festive Mid-Autumn atmosphere. Along the way, they can participate in traditional folk games. Mini-games, including lantern riddle-solving and treasure hunts, will also be available, particularly for children.

A lion dance is performed every night in the centre of the old town. — Photo courtesy of Di Sản Hội An

Organisers hope each experience will not only bring joy to visitors but also help children discover the traditional games that shaped the childhoods of past generations, while giving adults a chance to rediscover the excitement and nostalgia of full-moon festivals gone by.

A programme entitled Music and Moon will be held at the Sa Huỳnh Culture Museum at 149 Trần Phú Street from September 23-25, offering visitors a relaxing stop after immersing themselves in the bustle of the old quarter. Audiences will be able to unwind, enjoy traditional music and sing along to their favourite folk songs with a Mid-Autumn Festival theme.

According to organisers, the traditional music is expected not only to enrich the festival experience but also to introduce Vietnamese folk music to locals and visitors.

Folk singing is part of Hội An's nightlife. Photo courtesy of Di Sản Hội An

On September 24, Old Quarter Night will recreate the lifestyle and daily atmosphere of Hội An’s urban residents in the early 20th century, evoking memories of the past at the heart of the heritage site.

Strolling through the streets, visitors will be treated to a variety of cultural performances – from poetry readings, classical tuồng drama and folk melodies to traditional martial arts, lion dance performances, Chinese and human chess, lively bài chòi folk singing and calligraphy presented by local troupes and clubs.

Visitors can also take a walking tour from Trần Phú Street to Nguyễn Thái Học Street, sampling local delicacies while enjoying the atmosphere of the old town as evening falls. — VNS

Hội An ancient town flood tourist Mid-Autumn Festival Vietnam

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Rocking across generations

For those about to rock, Bốc Fest salutes you! Eleven artists and bands, from rock veterans Bức Tường and Hải Bột to younger acts like RHYDER, The Flob and Lexxy, brought different musical styles together at Gia Lâm Train Factory. Specially staged collaborations made the first edition a unique cross-generational rock experience for younger audiences.
Life & Style

Traditional culture finds new life in contemporary Việt Nam

Many localities have recently launched activities to preserve festivals, promote traditional arts, renew cultural and arts education, and expand creative spaces, bringing culture closer to the public in line with the Politburo’s Resolution N80. By remaining relevant to contemporary life, traditional cultural values are being preserved and promoted.
Life & Style

Linh fish: the unforgettable gift of nature

The small fish is said to be a gift of nature, bestowed upon the southwestern region during the flood season and prized for its sweet, tender flesh. The rich, savoury dishes prepared from this fish are sure to delight anyone who tastes them.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom