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Quảng Ninh open forums for stronger tourism development

September 23, 2026 - 07:22
Quảng Ninh is to host the 2026 National Travel Conference and the 2026 National Tourism Promotion Conference on September 23-24 to tackle current challenges, showcase heritage destinations, stimulate visitor demand, and spark a dynamic new era for local tourism.
Wooden sailing boats are back in operation on Hạ Long Bay in Quảng Ninh Province. Delegates will gather in Quảng Ninh on September 23–24 to promote national tourism for the remainder of 2026 and beyond. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH Quảng Ninh is gearing up to host the 2026 National Travel Conference and the 2026 National Tourism Promotion Conference on September 23–24, aiming to boost tourism development and promotion.

These national-level events are expected to help tackle current challenges, showcase heritage destinations, stimulate visitor demand and create new momentum for local tourism.

The events will feature about 250 industry leaders from ministries, localities and businesses, along with media representatives and individuals working in the tourism sector.

The 2026 National Travel Conference, themed Innovation – Connectivity – Elevating Vietnamese Travel, will focus on assessing the state of travel operations in 2026, analysing market shifts and identifying challenges, obstacles and bottlenecks. Based on the assessment, it will propose solutions to enhance operational efficiency and create more favourable conditions for businesses and travellers.

Delegates will also discuss market development, product innovation, strengthening supply chain linkages, accelerating digital transformation and enhancing the quality of national travel services.

Meanwhile, at the National Tourism Promotion Conference, they will discuss the strategic direction and tasks for tourism promotion and marketing in the coming year.

The conference will also feature a panel discussion bringing together representatives of state management agencies, local authorities, businesses, airlines and organisations.

This aims to enhance cooperation among parties in developing and implementing targeted promotional campaigns tailored to specific markets and customer segments. It will also identify priority markets, key tasks and solutions to enhance the effectiveness of national tourism promotion.

Quảng Ninh will also organise various experience-based and networking activities, including a fam trip to explore the locality's new and unique tourism destinations and products.

There will also be a programme to promote Quảng Ninh tourism, encouraging people to travel to the province to experience its heritage and connect with the world.

Local enterprises, national travel agencies and partners will have the opportunity to engage in direct dialogue, identify market trends, seek cooperation opportunities and develop new programmes and tour itineraries.

Hosting these nationwide tourism events will enable Quảng Ninh to directly showcase its tourism strengths, from established coastal, island, cultural and eco-tourism offerings to new products, to travel agencies and market partners. — VNS

Hạ Long Bay Quảng Ninh Province UNESCO

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