General Secretary, President Tô Lâm visits, works with Pfizer in US

NEW YORK — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited and held a working session with representatives from biopharmaceutical company Pfizer in New York on September 22 (local time), as part of his trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

At the event, General Secretary and President Lâm witnessed the handover of a cooperation document between Pfizer and Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) on strengthening vaccine immunisation and disease prevention capacity in Việt Nam.

Pfizer and VNVC voiced their desire to contribute their respective expertise, capabilities and resources to support Việt Nam's healthcare priorities, explore cooperation opportunities, promote vaccination and strengthen the public health system's preparedness and response capacity, thereby contributing to the country’s long-term health goals. The two sides expressed pride in their longstanding cooperation towards the shared goal of helping improve the health and quality of life of Vietnamese people, and voiced their wish to continue discussions and explore further opportunities to protect and improve public health.

The top Vietnamese leader's visit and working session with Pfizer in New York, together with his witnessing of the cooperation document handover, underscored the important role of the private healthcare industry in working alongside the Government to promote and strengthen the development of Việt Nam's healthcare sector.

Previously, in March 2025, VNVC signed a cooperation agreement with Pfizer to share knowledge and build capacity in the production of high-quality vaccines. Under the agreement, Pfizer supports VNVC in developing expertise to build an internationally standardised vaccine manufacturing facility in Việt Nam, with a view to producing vaccines domestically to meet local demand and gradually joining the global supply chain.

Alongside its cooperation with Pfizer, VNVC is expanding partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies worldwide to enhance its capacity to produce next-generation vaccines in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS