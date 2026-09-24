Maldivian national sentenced to 20 years for transporting drugs into Việt Nam

KHÁNH HÒA — The People’s Court of Khánh Hòa Province on Thursday sentenced a Maldivian national to 20 years in prison for illegally transporting drugs into Việt Nam.

Mohamed Anil, 39, a Maldivian citizen residing in the Maldives, was also ordered to leave Việt Nam after completing his prison sentence.

According to the indictment, on December 8, 2025, while customs officers were screening and inspecting passenger baggage at Cam Ranh International Airport in Khánh Hoà Province, they detected suspected drugs in Anil’s checked baggage and a piece of hand luggage.

Anil had arrived on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand. Customs officers then detained him and coordinated with other competent forces to inspect his luggage, where they found multiple packages containing substances suspected to be drugs.

Test results showed that Anil himself tested negative for drugs.

The investigation found that on November 7, 2025, while staying at a hotel in Bangkok, Anil was hired by an acquaintance known as Afoo, whose identity and whereabouts have not been established, to transport six packages of drugs from Thailand to Việt Nam.

Afoo, who was living in the Pattaya area of Thailand, told Anil that someone would contact him to collect the drugs after he arrived in Việt Nam.

Anil was promised US$1,000 for successfully completing the delivery and was given $500 in advance to cover food and travel expenses. Afoo subsequently placed the drug packages in Anil’s suitcase.

Anil then travelled to Việt Nam and was caught carrying the drugs while going through immigration procedures at Cam Ranh International Airport.

The total amount of drugs he illegally transported was determined to be 1,545.6893g, including 1,067.2293g of mephedrone and 478.46g of alpha-pyrrolidinopentiophenone (α-PiHP).

The court handed down a 20-year prison sentence and ordered Anil's deportation from Việt Nam upon the completion of his sentence. — VNS