Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Đắk Lắk urges flood, landslide prevention amid heavy rain

September 23, 2026 - 21:32
The Đắk Lắk Province People’s Committee has instructed local authorities to closely monitor weather developments and immediately respond to the threats of flash floods and landslides caused by prolonged heavy rain.
Map of flash flood and landslide risk areas in Đắk Lắk Province. — Photo baodaklak.vn

ĐẮK LẮK — The Đắk Lắk Province People’s Committee has instructed local authorities to closely monitor weather developments and immediately respond to the threats of flash floods and landslides caused by prolonged heavy rain.

According to the local hydro-meteorological station, moderate to heavy rain is likely across the province from September 22 to 24, with rainfall mostly being 50-130 mm, but over 150 mm in some areas.

There could also be storms and lightning, putting people's lives and property at risk.

Local authorities have been instructed to track weather developments and inform the public promptly to take precautions, and review high-risk areas like riverbanks, low-lying areas to prepare evacuation plans.

Authorities are inspecting high-risk roads, bridges, culverts, and crossings.

Guards are being posted to put up warning signs and barriers, and block people and vehicles from passing when unsafe.

Local authorities have been instructed to have personnel, vehicles, and supplies in readiness in vulnerable areas to ensure food, water, and medicines are available if needed. Immediate clearing of drainage has been instructed to limit flooding. When incidents occur, rescue and relief must be carried out on time, with top priority given to people's safety.

Irrigation and hydropower reservoirs need to monitor storage and flood capacity, follow regulations, and prepare for floods to keep structures and downstream areas safe.

They also have to strictly follow operational procedures and warn authorities and residents ahead of discharges. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Top leader addresses UNGA 81

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm has proposed four major orientations at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) to steer and manage change so that competition does not turn into confrontation, differences do not lead to conflict and scientific – technological progress does not create new divisions.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom