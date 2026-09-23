Đắk Lắk urges flood, landslide prevention amid heavy rain

ĐẮK LẮK — The Đắk Lắk Province People’s Committee has instructed local authorities to closely monitor weather developments and immediately respond to the threats of flash floods and landslides caused by prolonged heavy rain.

According to the local hydro-meteorological station, moderate to heavy rain is likely across the province from September 22 to 24, with rainfall mostly being 50-130 mm, but over 150 mm in some areas.

There could also be storms and lightning, putting people's lives and property at risk.

Local authorities have been instructed to track weather developments and inform the public promptly to take precautions, and review high-risk areas like riverbanks, low-lying areas to prepare evacuation plans.

Authorities are inspecting high-risk roads, bridges, culverts, and crossings.

Guards are being posted to put up warning signs and barriers, and block people and vehicles from passing when unsafe.

Local authorities have been instructed to have personnel, vehicles, and supplies in readiness in vulnerable areas to ensure food, water, and medicines are available if needed. Immediate clearing of drainage has been instructed to limit flooding. When incidents occur, rescue and relief must be carried out on time, with top priority given to people's safety.

Irrigation and hydropower reservoirs need to monitor storage and flood capacity, follow regulations, and prepare for floods to keep structures and downstream areas safe.

They also have to strictly follow operational procedures and warn authorities and residents ahead of discharges. — VNS