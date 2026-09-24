Over 3.5 tonnes of food donated as Food Drive 2026 launched in Ninh Bình

NINH BÌNH — The "Food Drive 2026" campaign launched on Thursday in the northern province of Ninh Bình, aiming to connect surplus food resources with communities in need and promote sustainable food use.

The event, held at Thánh An Bùi Chu Orphanage in Xuân Trường Commune, marks the start of a nationwide charitable journey traveling through seven provinces and cities, including Sơn La, Hà Nội, Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City.

Organised by Ford Vietnam in collaboration with its authorised dealer network, Food Bank Vietnam, and the Ninh Bình Red Cross Society, the initiative seeks to enhance community nutrition while reducing food loss and waste.

At the launch ceremony, more than 3.5 tonnes of food and essential supplies were presented.

Over one tonne of food was delivered directly to the orphanage to support the daily nutrition and living conditions of children under its care.

In addition, 2.4 tonnes of food was handed over to the Ninh Bình Red Cross Society to be distributed to disadvantaged families across the province.

The launch event also featured a community kitchen programme called "Bếp Yêu Thương" (Kitchen of Love), mid-autumn festival gift handovers, and interactive activities for local children.

Speaking at the event, President of Food Bank Vietnam Network Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi highlighted the importance of connecting available social resources with communities in need.

"Food Drive is not simply a food donation activity. It connects available social resources with those who genuinely need assistance, ensuring that surplus food creates long-term value for the community," he said.

Phạm Ngọc Oanh, director of the orphanage, thanked the organisers and partners for their care and support in bringing practical gifts and essential food supplies to the children.

"Each food portion and gift not only meets their essential daily needs but also serves as a great source of encouragement and comfort from the community for the children," he said.

Bùi Duy Ninh, director of Nam Định Ford and representative of the automotive dealer network, noted that the initiative aligns with global efforts ahead of the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (September 29) and World Food Day (October 16).

Running through October, the campaign aims to mobilise and distribute a total of 15 tonnes of food across the country. — VNS