Two killed, two injured in family stabbing in HCM City; suspect arrested

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City are investigating a family attack in Củ Chi that left two people dead and two others seriously injured, with the suspected attacker arrested while allegedly fleeing in the Mekong Delta province of Tây Ninh on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the early afternoon at a rental kiosk area on Hồ Văn Tắng Street in Tân Phú Trung Commune, formerly part of Củ Chi District.

Local residents reportedly heard screams and cries for help before rushing to the scene, where they found four members of a family lying injured in pools of blood. The suspected attacker had fled.

The victims were taken to hospital for emergency treatment. One person died at the scene, while another died on the way to hospital.

The two surviving victims, a man and a child, sustained serious injuries and were receiving treatment at Xuyên Á General Hospital.

Initial information from authorities indicated that the suspect and his wife had been separated. Their domestic conflict reportedly escalated on Thursday afternoon, when the man allegedly used a weapon to attack members of his wife's family at the rental property.

His wife and her sister were killed in the attack.

After receiving the report, professional units of the HCM City Police launched an immediate investigation and search for the suspect.

The suspect was arrested later the same afternoon while allegedly hiding in Tây Ninh.

Police are taking his statement and gathering evidence to complete the case file for further legal proceedings.

Local authorities have also sent a delegation to the hospital to visit and offer support to the victims' family. — VNS