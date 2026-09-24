Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Tây Ninh authorities receive 23 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia

September 24, 2026 - 22:07
The 18 men and five women had been identified by Cambodian authorities as being involved in suspected online scams and illegal employment, entry or residence in Cambodia.
Border guards at the Bình Hiệp international border gate in the southern province of Tây Ninh carry out inspection procedures for 23 Vietnamese citizens handed over by Cambodian authorities on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Phú

TÂY NINH — Authorities in the southern province of Tây Ninh received 23 Vietnamese citizens handed over by Cambodian authorities at the Bình Hiệp international border gate on Thursday.

The handover was coordinated by the Bình Hiệp border guard station, under the Tây Ninh Border Guard Command.

The 18 men and five women, from different localities across Việt Nam, had been identified by Cambodian authorities as being involved in suspected online scams and illegal employment, entry or residence in Cambodia.

Three of them had completed prison sentences in Cambodia and were repatriated with protection and assistance from the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia.

Following the handover, border guards and police conducted screening and verified the identities, previous exits from Việt Nam and other relevant information of the returnees.

Initial verification found that 12 citizens had legally exited Việt Nam, while 11 had illegally crossed the border and one was being wanted by HCM City's police.

The border guards made a record of the arrest then handed over the suspect to HCM City's police for further investigation.

Four people found to have illegally crossed the border were fined a total of VNĐ23 million (about US$880) for illegally crossing the national border.

The remaining citizens were handed over to police in their respective localities for further verification and handling after completing repatriation procedures. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam affirms proactive, responsible diplomacy at UNGA 81

In his UNGA address, the Vietnamese leader outlined four broad orientations: restoring trust among countries based on respect for the UN Charter and international law; promoting fair, humane, inclusive and sustainable development; proactively shaping technology governance so that scientific advances serve people and common development; and strengthening multilateralism and the central and indispensable role of the UN.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Belarus strengthen defence cooperation

Belarus always considers Việt Nam one of its priorities in its foreign policy towards the Asia-Pacific region and wishes to continue consolidating and developing bilateral ties, while promoting and further deepening defence cooperation in the spirit of the traditional friendship and multifaceted collaboration between the two countries.
Politics & Law

Top leader begins state visit to Canada

Việt Nam and Canada possess many complementary strengths. Việt Nam is entering a new era of development, identifying science-technology, innovation, digital transformation, and extensive international integration as key drivers for realising its two centennial goals for 2030 and 2045

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom