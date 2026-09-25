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Hàng Mã Street glows on the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival

September 25, 2026 - 09:44
Families and visitors packed Hà Nội’s Hàng Mã Street on the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival, browsing colourful lanterns and traditional toys at the Old Quarter’s festive market.

On the evening of September 24, the 14th day of the eighth lunar month, Hàng Mã Street in Hà Nội’s Old Quarter was awash with the colours of star lanterns, lion dance heads and traditional toys. Families and visitors filled the street to shop and enjoy the festivities at the 2026 Old Quarter Traditional Mid-Autumn Market. Running from September 11 to 25, the market celebrates the theme “Honouring, preserving and promoting the values of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival”.

A child gazes with delight at colourful Mid-Autumn toy stalls on Hàng Mã Street. VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Tuấn Anh
Star lanterns, a familiar part of Mid-Autumn memories for generations, remain a prominent sight at stalls on Hàng Mã Street.
Colourful fish-shaped lanterns add to the lively scene at the 2026 Traditional Mid-Autumn Market.
Young visitors choose star lanterns at the 2026 Traditional Mid-Autumn Market.
Viewed from above, crowds fill Hàng Mã Street among stalls selling toys, lanterns and Mid-Autumn decorations.
A family poses for a photo beside brightly coloured Mid-Autumn lanterns on Hàng Mã Street.
A child enjoys meeting a performer dressed as the Monkey King amid the Mid-Autumn festivities on Hàng Mã Street.
Children and their families choose Mid-Autumn toys at crowded stalls on Hàng Mã Street.
Crowds gather at the Traditional Mid-Autumn Market on the evening of September 24, 2026, filling the street with light and colour.
The Traditional Mid-Autumn Market draws foreign visitors as well as Hà Nội residents to experience the festival atmosphere in the Old Quarter.
Crowds gather at the Traditional Mid-Autumn Market on the evening of September 24, 2026, filling the street with light and colour.
Crowds gather at the Traditional Mid-Autumn Market on the evening of September 24, 2026, filling the street with light and colour.

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