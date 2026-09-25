Hàng Mã Street glows on the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival

On the evening of September 24, the 14th day of the eighth lunar month, Hàng Mã Street in Hà Nội’s Old Quarter was awash with the colours of star lanterns, lion dance heads and traditional toys. Families and visitors filled the street to shop and enjoy the festivities at the 2026 Old Quarter Traditional Mid-Autumn Market. Running from September 11 to 25, the market celebrates the theme “Honouring, preserving and promoting the values of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival”.