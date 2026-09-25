Legal proceedings launched against four Chinese nationals over cigarette smuggling

HCM CITY — The Investigation Police Agency under the HCM City Department of Public Security has initiated legal proceedings against four Chinese nationals over the transportation of nearly 18,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes through Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.

The suspects, identified as Lou Shije, 55; Lei Kang, 33; Wang Xiaojin, 35; and He Yuqiang, 42, were arrested and placed in temporary detention for investigation into the transportation of prohibited goods.

On September 10, customs officers at the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport Border Gate inspected the passengers’ luggage and found 1,793 cartons, equivalent to 17,930 cigarette packs, bearing the Peony and Chungwa brands.

The customs agency determined that the cigarettes were smuggled goods and transferred the case file to the Economic Police Division under the HCM City Department for Public Security for investigation.

Initial investigation showed that the four suspects had been hired to transport the cigarettes from Việt Nam to another country for 800–1,000 CNY (US$119–149) per trip. The person who hired them arranged their air tickets, accommodation, and meals in Việt Nam.

On September 10, the suspects went to Column No. 10 in Terminal 2 of Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, where they received luggage containing the cigarettes from an unidentified person before checking it in. They admitted knowing that the goods were smuggled cigarettes.

On September 18, police initiated legal proceedings against the case and the four suspects and issued orders for their arrest and temporary detention.

The investigation is underway to identify those who hired the suspects and other individuals involved in the case. — VNA/VNS