NA President visits child patients in HCM City on Mid-Autumn Festival

HCM CITY — Politburo Member and National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn visited and offered encouragement to child patients receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital 1 in HCM City on Friday on the occasion of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

NA President Mẫn presented gifts from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, along with 100 gift packages, to the child patients, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He extended his warm wishes and encouragement, expressing his hope that they would actively follow their treatment, recover soon and enjoy a joyful and warm Mid-Autumn Festival.

Hailing the efforts of the hospital’s officials, doctors and staff in caring for and protecting children’s health, he asked Children’s Hospital 1 to continue improving the quality of medical examination and treatment, further develop specialised techniques and apply new medical advances.

He also called on the hospital to pay greater attention to comprehensive care for children, both physically and mentally, with particular attention to disadvantaged patients, creating favourable conditions for them to gain timely access to quality healthcare services.

Dr. Ngô Ngọc Quang Minh, Director of Children’s Hospital 1, said NA President Mẫn's visit and gifts were a meaningful source of encouragement for patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, helping them overcome difficulties and soon return to their families, friends and schools.

Children’s Hospital 1 is HCM City’s leading pediatric hospital and has also been designated by the Ministry of Health as the top-tier pediatric hospital serving southern provinces.

The hospital currently has about 1,500 beds and nearly 2,000 medical staff. It receives an average of 4,000–5,000 patient visits each day and treats a large number of outpatients and nearly 100,000 inpatients a year. — VNA/VNS