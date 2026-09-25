First direct container ship from China's Nanning arrives in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — The first container ship to travel directly from China's Nanning to Cần Thơ via the Pinglu Canal arrived at Cần Thơ Port on Thursday, opening a new waterway freight route between southwestern China and Việt Nam’s Mekong Delta.

The vessel welcome ceremony was organised by Can Tho Port JSC in cooperation with Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) and China’s Beibu Gulf Port Group.

The Nanning-Cần Thơ service is expected to operate twice a month, with a transit time of about seven days. It will use river-sea container vessels of around 4,900 DWT, with a planned capacity of up to 500 TEUs per trip.

About 25 per cent of the containers are expected to be refrigerated and 75 per cent dry containers. The first voyage was operated by the Panama-flagged BBG Nan Ning Bo Run. Built in 2021, the vessel is 100m long and 22m wide, with a deadweight capacity of 4,900 DWT.

Lê Công Lý, standing vice chairman of the Cần Thơ People's Committee, said the arrival of the first vessel from Nanning via the Pinglu Canal at Cần Thơ Port was significant not only for establishing a new international shipping route, but, more importantly, for creating an additional freight connection between southwestern China and Cần Thơ and the wider Mekong Delta.

The city expects the route to strengthen Cần Thơ's role as a logistics hub for the Mekong Delta region, which boasts strengths in rice, seafood, fruit, agricultural products and processed goods.

Container handling at Cần Thơ Port has also grown strongly. The port handled 12,665 TEUs, up 162.49 per cent year on year in the first six months of this year. The port has also developed container services connecting Cần Thơ with HCM City and Cái Mép-Thị Vải.

Lê Quang Trung, deputy general director of VIMC, said the corporation would focus on three areas to ensure the new route operates effectively. They are connecting transport and logistics networks, developing cargo flows in both directions, and integrating services and data.

A balanced flow of goods in both directions is important for maintaining a stable schedule and competitive services, he said. VIMC also plans to promote digitalisation and data sharing to reduce waiting times and improve service efficiency.

A trial voyage on August 4 provided an initial assessment of the route's operations and market demand. The M/V Li Da Tong 2 Hao sailed from Qinzhou Port to Cái Cui Port carrying 66 containers of agricultural products from the Mekong Delta to Guangxi.

Two-way trade between Guangxi and Việt Nam exceeded 300 billion yuan (about US$44.7 billion) for the first time last year, with Việt Nam remaining Guangxi's largest trading partner for 27 consecutive years.

According to Beibu Gulf Port Group, using the Pinglu Canal shortens the inland waterway journey by more than 560 km compared with the route via the Pearl River, reduces transit times by seven to 10 days, and could cut overall logistics costs by 18-30 per cent.

The new Nanning-Cần Thơ service is expected to give businesses an additional direct logistics option and expand Cần Thơ Port's container network from domestic services to international connections. — VNA/VNS