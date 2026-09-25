Amazon Kuiper licensed to establish private telecom network in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Amazon Kuiper Vietnam Co has been granted a licence to establish a private telecommunications network using satellite technology in Việt Nam.

The licence was presented on Wednesday (local time) in New York by Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân in the presence of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm.

Under the licence, the company is authorised to establish a private telecommunications network using satellite transmission to test the operation of customer terminal equipment and assess the quality of products manufactured in Việt Nam.

The network will connect Amazon's satellite system with ground infrastructure in Việt Nam and operate nationwide for equipment testing and quality control. It will be subject to regulations covering telecommunications, radio frequencies, technical standards, service quality, information security and safety.

Amazon Kuiper Vietnam, established in 2024, is Amazon's legal entity in Việt Nam for satellite connectivity. The company's Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper, is a broadband satellite network based on more than 3,000 low-Earth-orbit satellites, designed to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity to areas where traditional infrastructure is difficult to deploy.

The licence will provide a framework for Amazon to test equipment made in Việt Nam and could support the development of high-tech manufacturing and supply chains, while strengthening cooperation on next-generation connectivity infrastructure.

The move comes as Việt Nam seeks to deepen cooperation with US technology companies in areas including artificial intelligence, data centres and digital transformation.

During his visit to the US this week, Minister Quân met with executives from Anthropic, Amazon and Oracle. The companies discussed potential cooperation in AI, data centres, digital transformation for businesses and technology workforce development, as well as the possibility of establishing Centres of Excellence in Việt Nam.

Quân said Việt Nam welcomed investment and expansion by US technology companies and sought not only to attract capital but also to work with international firms to build technological capacity, develop human resources and strengthen domestic innovation ecosystems. — BIZHUB/VNS