Vietnamese company opens UAV assembly plant in US

HÀ NỘI — CT UAV, a member of CT Group Hi-Tech, has partnered with US-based TJ Aerospace to open a joint venture (CTJ) of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) assembly plant in Garden Grove, California.

After a year of preparation, the CTJ joint venture’s plant has officially begun operations, with a target of producing more than 100 UAVs of various types, ranging from drones to electric vertical take-off and landing (e-VTOL) aircraft, per day once fully operational.

Under the partnership, CT UAV will contribute technology, machinery, equipment and funding, while taking responsibility for product development. TJ Aerospace will provide factory premises, funding, machinery and equipment, as well as its existing business relationships in the US.

The joint venture said it had attracted interest from various customer groups in the US, including firefighting agencies, farms and schools.

Following the opening of its first plant in Southern California, CT UAV plans to establish a research and development (R&D) centre on the US West Coast and develop a nationwide distribution network in key states.

CT UAV has 16 years of experience in UAV research, design, manufacturing and applications across 16 key sectors, including transport, logistics, telecommunications, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, security, defence, construction, energy, search and rescue, environmental protection and carbon credits.

TJ Aerospace, meanwhile, has around 20 years of experience in aerospace manufacturing management and precision mechanical quality control. It produces a range of components and parts for the supply chains of major aerospace and defence companies, including Boeing and Lockheed Martin. — BIZHUB/VNS