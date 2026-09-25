Government plans nearly VNĐ345 trillion in tax and fee relief

HÀ NỘI — The Government plans to provide nearly VNĐ345 trillion (US$13 billion) in tax and fee exemptions, reductions and extensions in 2026, while targeting state budget revenue at least 10 per cent higher than in 2025.

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng outlined the plans at a meeting with voters in Hải Phòng on Thursday ahead of the second session of the 16th National Assembly. He also reviewed the socio-economic performance in the first eight months of 2026 and the Government’s key tasks for the coming period.

Economic growth remained positive, supported by traditional growth drivers and emerging sources of growth linked to economic restructuring and productivity improvements, he said.

GDP grew 8.18 per cent in the first half of the year, while industrial production rose 11.9 per cent and trade and services expanded 13.3 per cent. Total export-import turnover reached $770.14 billion, while disbursed foreign direct investment was estimated at $17.25 billion, up 12 per cent year-on-year.

The PM said macroeconomic stability had been maintained, inflation kept under control and major economic balances largely secured.

The Government aims to increase state budget revenue by at least 10 per cent compared with 2025, despite plans to implement tax and fee relief measures worth nearly VNĐ345 trillion.

Monetary policy, public investment and improvements to the business environment will also be used to support growth. The Government is prioritising energy security, including ensuring adequate electricity supplies and keeping electricity prices unchanged despite rising power generation costs.

Infrastructure development has also made progress, with an additional 395 kilometres of expressways completed, five urban railway lines launched and several major transport and energy projects underway.

Of more than 4,000 delayed and stalled projects with combined investment capital worth trillions of đồng, authorities have resolved bottlenecks at 3,241 projects.

Administrative reforms have reduced the time required to complete procedures by 53 per cent and compliance costs by 54.6 per cent compared with 2024, according to the PM.

In social welfare, social housing development has reached about 85 per cent of the five-year target. The Government is also implementing increases in the statutory base salary and has submitted a proposal to raise allowances for commune-level officials and civil servants for approval.

Hưng said the Government would continue striving for double-digit economic growth in the remainder of 2026 and in 2027, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation and achieving the targets set.

Key priorities include disbursing 100 per cent of the assigned public investment plan, completing major projects, encouraging private and foreign investment, and continuing to resolve long-standing project bottlenecks.

The Government will also step up efforts in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, while promoting cultural and social development, improving living standards, protecting the environment and responding to climate change. — VNS