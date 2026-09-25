23 listed companies honoured at IR Best Practice Awards 2026

HCM CITY — A total of 23 listed companies were honoured at the 2026 IR Best Practice Awards, including five companies recognised in two categories, at a ceremony held in HCM City on September 24.

Co-organised by Vietstock, the Vietnam Association of Financial Executives (VAFE) and FiLi e-magazine, the event marked the 16th year of the programme, which aims to promote transparency and improve the quality of investor relations (IR) activities in Việt Nam.

Opening the ceremony, Nguyễn Như Hùng, Editor-in-Chief of FiLi, said Việt Nam’s recent upgrade by FTSE Russell from Frontier Market to Secondary Emerging Market status would raise expectations for transparency, information disclosure discipline and data comparability among international institutional investors.

He noted that the Party and Government’s double-digit economic growth target would require substantial resources, increasing the importance of the capital market as a key channel for medium- and long-term financing.

At the same time, fluctuations in interest rates, exchange rates and the global economy were prompting investors to apply stricter screening and focus on companies with sound fundamentals, transparent governance and sustainable value creation, he said.

The development of artificial intelligence and digital technology was also accelerating data analysis and investment decision-making, while creating new challenges for companies in responding promptly and managing information risks.

“However, technology cannot replace the core foundation of investor confidence and expectations,” Hùng said.

He added that IR activities should proactively shape companies’ stories and maintain open, regular dialogue with investors, helping the market understand where companies stand, where they are heading and how they plan to achieve their goals.

The programme assessed information disclosure practices at 685 companies listed on the Hồ Chí Minh and Hà Nội stock exchanges over the 12 months from May 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026.

The survey found that 459 companies, or 67 per cent, met the Information Disclosure Best Practices 2026 standards. Of these, 36 were shortlisted for the final round.

A new feature of this year’s awards was the introduction of “Investors’ Choice for Best IR Website” as an independent category, alongside the two traditional categories, “Individual Investors’ Best Choice” and “Financial Institutions’ Best Assessment.”

The IR Website category was assessed by four leading academic institutions and the investor community based on seven groups of criteria covering corporate information, financial data, information disclosure, contact information, sustainability, corporate governance and user experience.

The winners of Investors’ Choice for Best IR Website were MB in the Financial Large Cap category, Vinamilk in Non-Financial Large Cap, Coteccons in Mid Cap and Janus Group in Small Cap.

In the Individual Investors’ Best Choice category, the winners were BIDV, VietinBank, MB (financial large cap), Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer Corp, Gemadept and Vingroup (non-financial large cap), BIDV Securities, FPT Securities and Thiên Long Group (mid cap), and Create Capital Việt Nam, PetroVietnam Securities Incorporated, and Janus Group (small cap).

In the Financial Institutions’ Best Assessment category, ACB, Techcombank, and VPBank (financial large cap), Masan, Mobile World and Vinamilk (non-financial large cap), Coteccons. PAN Group, and PVTrans (mid cap), and Nagakawa, PetroVietnam Securities and SIBA High-Tech Mechanical Group (small cap) were honoured

As part of the event, VAFE and the Association of Bulgarian Investor Relations Directors also signed a cooperation agreement aimed at providing a broader platform for dialogue and connecting Việt Nam’s IR community with international standards.

Under the agreement, the two associations will promote the sharing of experience, strengthen corporate governance capabilities and improve IR practices in the capital market.

The cooperation is also expected to support Vietnamese companies in enhancing their professional capabilities and contribute to a more comprehensive, transparent and professional IR ecosystem. — VNS