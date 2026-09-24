Vietjet to install Starlink internet on 120 aircraft

NEW YORK — Vietjet has signed an agreement with SpaceX's Starlink to provide free high-speed internet access to passengers, initially installing the satellite service on 120 aircraft, the airline announced on Thursday.

The agreement was signed during a visit to the US by Việt Nam's General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and was exchanged in the presence of senior government and business representatives from Việt Nam and the US.

The initial rollout will cover 100 Airbus A321 and Boeing 737 aircraft and 20 Airbus A330 aircraft, the airline said. Vietjet also plans to install Starlink on aircraft it receives in the future.

The service is expected to provide connectivity on both domestic and international flights, including over oceans and remote areas, according to the airline.

Vietjet chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo said the service would allow passengers to remain connected during flights for work, entertainment and communications.

"With Starlink, time in the air no longer has to mean time offline," Thảo said.

Tim Hughes, senior vice president of global business and government affairs at SpaceX, said the company was pleased to provide the service to Vietjet and its customers.

The agreement marks the start of a long-term technology partnership between Vietjet and SpaceX, Vietjet said.

The airline said it would continue investing in data, artificial intelligence and other digital technologies as part of efforts to expand connectivity across its network. — VNS