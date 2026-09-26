Coast Guard raises legal awareness for students in Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — An awareness campaign was held in Đồng Nai City on September 26 to educate over 1,600 students and teachers on the harmful effects of drugs, maritime sovereignty, and the Coast Guard's role in protecting national waters.

The event was co-organised by the Đồng Nai-based Intelligence Division No. 2 under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) Command and Tam Phước High School.

It forms a key part of the VCG’s long-running mass mobilisation movement called "Coast Guard supports ethnic minority and religious people.”

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phan Nhân Hậu, Political Commissar of Intelligence Division No. 2, said the programme serves as a key civic outreach initiative aimed at enhancing legal awareness, fostering patriotism, and building solid unity between the armed forces and local communities, including ethnic and religious groups.

It also seeks to consolidate public support for national defence and security in strategic inland and coastal areas.

Beyond legal dissemination, the movement carries profound political and socio-economic significance.

“Beyond legal dissemination, the movement plays a pivotal role in building a solid ‘posture of people's hearts and minds’, and consolidating an all-people national defence posture at sea.”

The initiative encourages local residents to strictly observe the law, remain vigilant against hostile distortions, and actively collaborate with law enforcement forces to maintain social order and safeguard maritime sovereignty.

During the event, officers from the Intelligence Division No. 2 delivered detailed presentations on Việt Nam’s sea and island sovereignty, key provisions of the 2018 Law on the Việt Nam Coast Guard, and practical methods to prevent drug abuse in schools.

The unit also distributed over 500 law books and 1,200 flyers on drug prevention and legal compliance to participants.

To support local students and encourage academic achievement, the unit presented 150 gifts to underprivileged students, including those from ethnic minority backgrounds and religious families, who have achieved outstanding academic records. — VNS