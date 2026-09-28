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Probe launched into three “Việt Tân” members after illegal entry from Cambodia

September 28, 2026 - 21:40
They were identified as Nguyễn Đức Thuận, 52, from Lâm Đồng province; Hồ Phạm Hiệp Huy, 51, from HCM City; and Thái Công Trường Sơn, 46, from Đồng Tháp province.
A view of the website of Việt Tân. Photo thanhtra.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security’s security agency for investigation on Monday said they have detained three men and officially launched criminal proceedings against them on charges of “terrorism” under Clause 2, Article 299 and “forging seals and documents of agencies and organisations” under Clause 2, Article 341 of the Penal Code.

Border guards at the Mỹ Quý Tây station in the southern province of Tây Ninh caught them red-handed at 9:50pm on September 18 as they entered Việt Nam illegally from Cambodia.

The three men were identified as Nguyễn Đức Thuận, 52, from Lâm Đồng Province; Hồ Phạm Hiệp Huy, 51, from HCM City; and Thái Công Trường Sơn, 46, from Đồng Tháp Province.

Thuận was carrying two fake citizen identity cards under the name Phan Duc Trung and a Norwegian passport in his own name. Meanwhile, Huy had an Australian passport under the name Tran Hiep.

During the investigation, they confessed to being members of the terrorist organisation “Việt Tân” and carrying fake documents to illegally enter Việt Nam to conduct terrorist and sabotage activities.

Investigation is underway to clarify the criminal conduct of the suspects to handle the case in accordance with the law. — VNA/VNS

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