Standard Chartered maintains positive outlook as Việt Nam's Q3 GDP growth likely remained robust

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Việt Nam's GDP growth at 8.7 per cent year-on-year in Q3 2026, up from 8.4 per cent in Q2, reflecting the economy's continued growth momentum despite a challenging external environment, according to its latest report released on Tuesday.

Việt Nam's economy is expected to maintain strong momentum through the remainder of 2026.

Standard Chartered forecasts GDP growth of 10.6 per cent year-on-year in the second half of the year and maintains its full-year 2026 GDP growth forecast at 9.5 per cent. Although external uncertainties persist, continued policy support is expected to support growth momentum in the coming months.

September indicators are expected to remain consistent with continued economic expansion. Industrial production is projected to increase by 13.2 per cent year-on-year, while trade activity is expected to remain strong in the third quarter. Standard Chartered estimates exports grew 27.2 per cent year-on-year in Q3 2026, while imports increased 40 per cent year-on-year.

Inflation is projected at 4.5 per cent year-on-year in September, broadly in line with the government's target.

Tim Leelahaphan, senior economist for Vietnam and Thailand at Standard Chartered, said: "Việt Nam continues to demonstrate strong economic resilience, underpinned by robust domestic demand, expanding industrial production and dynamic trade activity.

"We expect growth momentum to remain solid through the remainder of the year. While external uncertainties remain, continued policy support and sustained economic activity are expected to support Việt Nam's growth outlook through year-end.” — BIZHUB/VNS