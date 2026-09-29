HCM City set to host international policy dialogue Autumn Economic Forum

HCM CITY — The HCM City People's Committee has approved plans to organise the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 – The Convergence of New Global Growth Engines (AEF 2026) in October.

The forum is set to become a policy dialogue platform that helps connect resources and promotes cooperation models among governments, local authorities, businesses, international organisations and experts.

With the theme "Collaboration in a New Era" this time, AEF 2026 is expected to attract 1,500 domestic and international delegates, including government officials, business representatives, scientists and other experts.

The forum's outcomes will also help inform Việt Nam's growth outlook and policy recommendations, raising the standing of Việt Nam and HCM City as a hub for regional and global partners and as attractive, transparent, and dynamic investment destinations.

Its contents will be organised around four pillars: the role of megacities, breakthrough technologies and innovation ecosystems, new models of co-operation in a new era, the pioneering role of the private sector in driving growth and innovation.

The main forum on October 27 and 28 will feature thematic discussions, technology and innovation showcases, investment networking, and external relations activities.

Particularly, the programme on October 28 will focus on strategic dialogues between Vietnamese Government leaders and leaders of other countries, international organisations, businesses, experts and global partners to share development visions and new growth model orientations.

Its centrepiece, a high-level plenary session, will be held in the morning, followed by a direct dialogue with Việt Nam's Prime Minister on the country's vision and development orientation in building a new growth model.

The forum's highlights will include the CEO 500 - TEA CONNECT on October 26, a high-level dialogue between the Vietnamese Government, city authorities, and business leaders focusing on shifts in global capital, technological, and financial flows.

Among the topics discussed will be identifying opportunities for cooperation, attracting investment, technology transfer, and resource connections to develop strategic economic sectors for Việt Nam and HCM City.

Other side activities include the annual C4IR network meeting and site visits to high-tech parks and innovation centres.

The World Economic Forum is collaborating for AEF 2026, contributing to content development and event operations and mobilising its network of experts, partners, and affiliated units to take part. — VNS