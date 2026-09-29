Việt Nam's Engineering Unit Rotation 4 returns home after successful UN peacekeeping mission

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Engineering Unit Rotation 4 returned home safely on Tuesday after successfully completing its mission with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

The Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence held a welcome ceremony at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội at noon on Tuesday for officers and personnel of the unit following the completion of their deployment to Abyei.

Shortly after their aircraft landed, members of Engineering Unit Rotation 4 attended a flag-salute ceremony held at the airport's VIP A area.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Trường Thắng, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission's Standing Committee and Deputy Minister of National Defence, presided over the welcome ceremony.

Thắng, who is also head of the inter-agency working group and head of the Ministry of National Defence's Steering Committee for Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations, presented flowers and gifts from the Central Military Commission and the ministry to the unit's command, personnel with outstanding achievements and its female service members.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission's Standing Committee and the Ministry of National Defence, Thắng congratulated the unit's officers and personnel on successfully completing their mission and returning home in complete safety.

He noted that Abyei was a remote area with a harsh climate and difficult living and working conditions. Despite these challenges, members of Engineering Unit Rotation 4 had remained united, proactive and innovative throughout their deployment, overcoming difficulties and successfully fulfilling the full range of tasks assigned by the Ministry of National Defence and UNISFA.

In its engineering operations, the unit focused on constructing, repairing and upgrading transport networks and infrastructure, as well as providing technical support as required by the UN mission.

Despite challenging terrain, weather conditions and limited facilities, the unit's officers and personnel demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility, initiative and creativity in carrying out their duties, ensuring quality, progress and safety.

Their work not only directly supported UNISFA's operations but also helped improve local infrastructure and facilitate humanitarian activities and the daily lives of local people.

Alongside its professional duties, Engineering Unit Rotation 4 actively engaged with local communities and carried out a range of support activities, including repairing bridges, hospitals and schools, making tables and chairs and providing equipment and facilities for local residents.

These practical contributions received recognition and numerous letters of commendation from local authorities and communities in Abyei, helping strengthen international confidence in Việt Nam's UN peacekeepers.

The unit's officers and personnel also served as "ambassadors of peace", promoting the image of "Uncle Hồ's soldiers" through their sense of responsibility, professionalism and humanitarian spirit.

Following the unit's safe return, Thắng asked the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, the Engineering Corps and relevant agencies and units to work closely together to conduct a comprehensive review of the deployment.

He also called for continued coordination in preparing personnel and quickly establishing rotation and replacement units for next year.

Relevant agencies were instructed to continue closely monitoring developments at UN missions and provide timely advice to the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence on matters concerning Vietnamese forces participating in UN peacekeeping operations. — VNS