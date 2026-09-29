Vinamilk wins investor recognition as it marks 50 years

HÀ NỘI — Vinamilk has been recognised for investor relations (IR) in two key categories at the IR Awards 2026 after being assessed alongside nearly 700 listed companies, winning the titles of Most Investor-Loved IR Website and Best IR Activities by Financial Institutions among large-cap non-financial companies.

The recognition comes as Việt Nam’s leading dairy producer marks its 50th anniversary, highlighting its efforts to improve transparency, strengthen investor access to information and build long-term confidence in the capital market.

Held annually since 2011, the IR Awards recognise listed companies with strong investor relations practices.

This year, the programme assessed 685 listed companies between May 1, 2025 and April 30, 2026, with 36 companies making the final shortlist.

Beyond information disclosure, the assessment covered investor relations, corporate governance and companies’ engagement with the market. Final results were based on votes from individual investors and professional assessments by financial institutions.

This is the third consecutive year that Vinamilk, listed under the ticker VNM, has received the award for Best IR Activities by Financial Institutions among large-cap non-financial companies.

Vinamilk has appeared on the IR Awards shortlist for 11 consecutive years and has received the financial institutions’ recognition eight times.

In 2026, the IR Awards introduced Most Investor-Loved IR Website as a separate category for the first time. The assessment covered corporate information, financial data, disclosures, corporate governance, sustainability and user experience.

Vinamilk was recognised in this category among large-cap non-financial companies.

According to Lê Thành Liêm, Vinamilk board member and Executive Director of Finance, the awards go beyond recognising the company’s IR performance and reflect the trust it has built over time.

“After 50 years of development, Vinamilk considers trust one of the most important assets it has built. It does not appear on the balance sheet, but it is reflected in the continued support of shareholders, the interest of institutional investors and recognition from the capital market,” Liêm said.

He said the IR Awards recognition provided independent market validation of the company’s long-term efforts to build trust.

The recognition from both individual investors and financial institutions was particularly meaningful, he added, as the two groups assess companies from different perspectives.

While individual investors tend to focus on accessibility, transparency and the quality of interaction, institutional investors often take a closer look at governance, strategic consistency, execution and long-term value creation.

“Recognition from both sides shows that Vinamilk’s efforts to build investor relationships are being broadly recognised by the capital market,” Liêm said.

IR goes beyond information disclosure

As capital markets place greater emphasis on governance and long-term value creation, IR is increasingly about more than simply disclosing information.

Investors want not only to know what a company has achieved, but also how it plans to create value in the future.

Vinamilk positions IR as a bridge connecting its strategy, financial performance, operations and the capital market. Information doesn't just flow from the company to investors, either. Feedback and expectations from the market are also fed back into the company’s management process.

Transparency, consistency in strategy and disciplined execution are the three key foundations of Vinamilk’s IR approach, the company said.

In 2025, Vinamilk launched an upgraded investor relations website with improvements to its interface and features to make information more accessible to shareholders and investors.

The company also published four investor newsletters, accompanied by quarterly business performance presentations, and held eight business update meetings with representatives of domestic and international financial institutions.

It conducted nearly 90 investor meetings and organised two factory visits at investors’ request.

Vinamilk also expanded its engagement internationally, participating in five investment conferences in Việt Nam, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong (China).

The company provided updates and responded to enquiries from around 500 representatives of financial institutions and more than 20,000 individual investors.

In 2026, Vinamilk has continued to maintain a high level of engagement with the capital market, holding more than 70 investor meetings, publishing three investor newsletters and organising five business update meetings.

Investor meetings in the UK, Thailand and Singapore have also expanded the company’s dialogue with international investors, helping strengthen its profile and connect with long-term global capital.

As Vinamilk enters its sixth decade, its approach to investor relations reflects a broader shift in the capital market: transparency is no longer simply a compliance requirement, but an increasingly important part of how listed companies build credibility and long-term shareholder confidence. — VNS