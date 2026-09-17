Việt Nam always an active contributor to CAEXPO, CABIS: Deputy PM

BEIJING — Việt Nam attaches great importance to, supports and takes pride in being an active contributor to the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS), Standing Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc said.

Speaking at the opening of the 23rd CAEXPO and CABIS in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Thursday, Túc said ASEAN-China ties have proven to be one of the most successful and stable cooperation models over nearly four decades. China remains a leading foreign direct investor across much of ASEAN, he added.

Within the broader ASEAN-China relationship, Việt Nam-China trade and investment cooperation has provided strong momentum and played a key role in connecting markets and production chains, with substantive cooperation advancing across multiple areas. Two-way trade hit US$216.1 billion in the first eight months of 2026, up more than 35.2 per cent from a year earlier. Chinese investment in Vietnam, spread across more than 7,000 projects worth nearly $37 billion, ranks sixth among the 153 countries and territories investing in the country.

Việt Nam wants to keep contributing to expanding the space for ASEAN-China cooperation for shared prosperity, Túc said.

He noted that over 23 editions, CAEXPO and CABIS have evolved from trade promotion fairs into key platforms connecting markets, investment, technology and firms across ASEAN and China. This year's focus on the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA), artificial intelligence, digital economy, green economy, logistics and supply chains reflects a broader shift in China-ASEAN cooperation, from market connectivity toward connecting development capacities, and from traditional goods trade toward digital trade and high-tech investment.

This year's expo includes 120 Vietnamese companies across more than 200 booths showcasing a range of products, a vivid demonstration of Việt Nam's desire to help build a peaceful, stable and mutually beneficial environment for ASEAN-China cooperation, he said.

On the occasion, Túc put forward four cooperation proposals. First, he called for ACFTA 3.0 to be effectively rolled out, with simplified procedures to facilitate trade and investment and further expand market access on both sides.

Second, he proposed pushing for more balanced and sustainable ASEAN-China trade and investment, and fostering cooperation between Chinese and ASEAN firms in green agriculture, clean energy and other emerging sectors.

Third, he urged stronger digital connectivity and innovation, with both sides jointly tapping the potential of AI, cross-border e-commerce, digital infrastructure and smart logistics while building an innovative, safe and inclusive regional digital ecosystem.

Fourth, he expected stronger ASEAN-China infrastructure connectivity by road, rail, sea and air, particularly cross-border transport links, logistics and economic corridors, to build stable, highly efficient regional supply chains.

This year's CAEXPO and CABIS carry the theme "CAFTA 3.0 Opportunities, Better Life," with a focus on building the free trade area and fueling quality economic growth. The events are expected to draw more than 2,200 Chinese and nearly 1,000 ASEAN enterprises, with around 50 economic and trade activities scheduled, including supply chain connectivity, investment promotion and business dialogues.

CAEXPO ranks among China's leading trade fairs and has been held annually in Nanning since 2004. Over 23 editions, CAEXPO and CABIS have played a key role in connecting investment, promoting economic cooperation and boosting the ASEAN-China strategic partnership, becoming among the region's major events for business interest and participation. Vietnamese Government leaders have attended every CAEXPO edition.

Through CAEXPO, Việt Nam-China economic collaboration is gradually expanding beyond trade in goods into higher value-added sectors, while strengthening links among supply and production chains and investment, a trend expected to add further momentum to bilateral economic and trade ties in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS