Government sets operating, financial rules for debt trading company

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued new regulations governing the operations and financial management of the Vietnam Debt and Asset Trading Corp (DATC).

Under the Decree No 358/2026/NĐ-CP, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng on Tuesday, DATC will support the restructuring of State-owned enterprises and other economic sectors through the receipt, purchase and processing of debts and assets as directed by the Government and Prime Minister.

It will also conduct debt and asset transactions under market mechanisms, with the principle of preserving and developing state capital.

DATC's business activities include receiving and processing debts and assets, purchasing and processing debts and assets, and restructuring enterprises through debt and asset transactions.

The company will also manage, invest in, exploit and trade assets, as well as conduct real estate activities related to the processing of debts and assets. These include collateral securing debts purchased or received by DATC, assets received as collateral, and assets acquired or received under directions from the Government or Prime Minister in accordance with the law.

The decree also allows DATC to purchase, manage and receive transfers of debt obligations and process debts and assets originating from the State, including those linked to official development assistance loans, preferential foreign loans and Government-guaranteed loans, based on decisions by competent authorities.

DATC will manage and exploit public assets in accordance with applicable regulations and provide consulting services related to debt and asset management, mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructuring. It will also provide valuation and debt and asset management services, subject to legal requirements.

On charter capital, the decree says DATC will determine its need for additional capital in line with regulations governing state capital investment and management at enterprises. Additional capital for business operations will be linked to the company's planned annual revenue.

The regulations also set out principles for recognising DATC's revenue and expenses and allow the company to account for and allocate revenue and expenses arising from the sale of deferred-payment debt and the collection of debts in multiple installments. — VNS