Vietnamese goods step up market expansion in Russia

MOSCOW — More than 30 Vietnamese businesses are taking part in WorldFood Moscow 2026, the international food and beverage trade fair that opened on September 15 in the Moscow Oblast.

The Vietnamese participants are showcasing a wide range of products, including beverages, fresh and dried fruit, processed foods, instant foods and dipping sauces, while seeking distribution partners, expanding their market presence and increasing brand recognition in the country.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Moscow, Dương Hoàng Minh, trade counselor and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Russia, said Vietnamese firms’ participation in major specialised trade fairs such as WorldFood Moscow helps create more opportunities for Vietnamese goods to enter Russia's distribution networks.

According to the diplomat, while Vietnamese-branded products were rarely seen in major Russian supermarkets five to seven years ago, local consumers can now easily find a wide range of them, particularly beverages, fruit, instant foods and dipping sauces.

The increasingly visible presence of Vietnamese goods in the Russian market comes as bilateral trade continues to maintain a positive trend. In the first seven months of 2026, two-way trade reached US$3.24 billion, up 12 per cent year-on-year.

Minh said participation in the exhibition enables Vietnamese businesses to engage directly with major buyers, seek partners and expand distribution channels. It also provides an opportunity for businesses to gain a better understanding of market demand, adjust their products and develop brands suited to Russian consumers.

He noted that, alongside the efforts businesses make, the Việt Namm-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and frequent high-level exchanges between the two nations have helped address trade challenges, such as logistics and bilateral payments. Companies now have more ways to make payments in local currencies and through other flexible methods.

One of Russia's major annual events for the food and beverage industry, this year's WorldFood Moscow has attracted 870 businesses from more than 30 countries and territories. — VNA/VNS