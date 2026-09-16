Administrative procedures in science and technology cut

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has abolished and reduced various administrative procedures and business conditions across six management sectors.

At a a workshop on Tuesday, Nguyễn Thị Thu Trang, Deputy Director of the Legal Department said that numerous administrative procedures within the sector have been cut in implementation of the Government's Resolution 20/2026 that decentralises authority and simplifies administrative procedures and business conditions falling under the ministry’s management.

The changes cover six areas including standards, metrology, and quality; telecommunications and the Internet; radiation and nuclear safety; postal services; information technology and electronics; and science and technology activities.

The ministry has decentralised 58 administrative procedures, abolished 26 procedures, and cut 27 business conditions. It is estimated that the measures can help reduce compliance costs by VNĐ33.8 billion (US$1.28 million)and cut the time required to process administrative procedures by 1,066 days. It also removed four out of 12 conditional business sectors and eliminated 193 specific business conditions.

According to Trang, the decentralisation reduces the number of trips citizens must make and the time spent on procedures, while also encouraging the use of online public services. For businesses, these changes aim to lower costs and reduce the time required to enter the market, thereby facilitating production, business operations, and innovation.

The measures also enhance the authority and autonomy of local authorities, while relieving central regulatory agencies of the burden of processing applications, allowing them to focus instead on policy formulation, guidance, inspection, supervision and post-approval monitoring.

Đỗ Đình Rô, Deputy Chief of Office at the ministry, said that the core of the administrative procedure reform lies in cutting and simplifying procedures, alongside digital transformation in application processing and the decentralisation of authority to local levels.

Since December 19, 2025, a centralised ‘single-window’ agency for receiving and returning results was launched at Hà Nội’s 113 Trần Duy Hưng Street. This model replaces the previous system, where these tasks were handled separately by various individual agencies. Currently, all administrative procedures are processed through this single-window agency.

Smart kiosks have also been deployed at the facility, enabling citizens and businesses to submit applications independently without needing direct interaction with staff.

The agency processes between 600 and 1,000 applications daily, with the highest volumes occurring in the fields of intellectual property, telecommunications and radio frequency management. — VNS/BIZHUB